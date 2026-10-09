The NFL season kicked off with a Tampa Bay upset over Dallas, and the action rolls along with a 13-slate of games on Sunday for Week 5. This is the first week of the year with byes, as Carolina and Kansas City are off. But even with those exciting squads resting up, we've got no shortage of NFL betting options, including Over/Under betting. If you want to bet on NFL totals at the best sports betting apps, make sure to check out our best NFL Over/Under bets for Week 5, which includes an AFC South clash. Bet on the NFL Week 5 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 5 Over/Under best bets

Texans vs. Titans: Over 37.5

Browns vs. Jets: Over 39.5

Colts vs. Steelers: Over 43.5

Texans vs. Titans: Over 37.5

This is the lowest total of the week, and it actually opened at 39.5. Both these AFC South teams are looking for their first win of 2026 entering Week 5, and the offenses have had their share of struggles. The Titans haven't scored more than 20 points in a single game this year, and the Texans have been inconsistent, scoring 30.5 points per game in Weeks 1 and 4 and just 23 total in Weeks 2 and 3. A big reason? Star receiver Nico Collins played Weeks 1 and 4 but was out Weeks 2 and 3. The Over hits in 65% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and the model is projecting 45 combined points.

Browns vs. Jets: Over 39.5

The Jets are 1-3, which many expected at this stage, but they've been competitive, losing two games by one score and the other by 11 points. The Browns, on the other hand, are one of the NFL's biggest surprises at 3-1. Neither offense has lit the world on fire, with each ranking in the bottom 10 in yards and bottom 11 in points scored, but the SportsLine model thinks this total is far too low. The Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations as the model projects 44 total points scored here.

Colts vs. Steelers: Over 43.5

Which version of these offenses will show up in Week 5? That's the big question as it pertains to this total of 44.5. The Colts have scored 30 points twice this year, including last week against Washington over in London, but they've also been held to 23 and 19 points. The Steelers have scored 24 and 30 points the last two weeks after tallying 23 points across Weeks 1 and 2. The Steelers are 14th in scoring defense while the Colts are 22nd, and both teams have been exploited at times on that side of the ball. Each team has cleared this line twice this season, and the model likes the Over here as well. That hits in 62% of simulations with a total points projection of 52.

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