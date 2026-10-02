The fourth week of the 2026 NFL season kicked off with another surprising Cleveland win in a close matchup against Pittsburgh on Thursday, and that game had 51 total points scored, with the Over hitting. There are even more Over/Under betting options available this Sunday with 14 games on the schedule, and you can make your own NFL betting picks with the best sports betting apps. Dallas vs. Houston is one of our three top picks for Week 4, so let's break down Cowboys vs. Texans and two other Week 4 games you can wager on at the best betting sites. Bet on the NFL Week 4 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 4 Over/Under best bets

Titans vs. Ravens: Over 42.5

Cowboys vs. Texans: Over 48.5

Dolphins vs. Vikings: Over 38.5

Titans vs. Ravens: Over 42.5

The Titans are 0-3, but they've been able to keep things close the last two weeks, losing 12-7 to New York on Sunday and nearly escaping with an upset in a 24-20 loss to Philadelphia. Their next matchup is the Ravens, who bounced back from a surprising loss to New Orleans by beating Dallas 34-31 in an exciting Week 3 affair in Brazil. Baltimore appears to have one of the better offenses in the NFL, and we're all still waiting for Cam Ward to break out. The SportsLine model has Over 42.5 hitting 79% of the time with a total points projection of 54.

Cowboys vs. Texans: Over 48.5

The Cowboys' game this week may be another shootout. Color me shocked. Dallas had the NFL's worst defense last year, and the team has had its share of struggles on that side of the ball once again in 2026. The offense remains very good, and as a result, the Cowboys' first three games of 2026 have all cleared this number. They now face a Texans team that desperately needs a win at 0-3. Houston's offense looked great in a Week 1 loss to Buffalo, but the absence of receiver Nico Collins these last two weeks has had a major impact on the team's ability to find the end zone. The Texans have scored 23 points the last two weeks. Over 48.5 hits in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Dolphins vs. Vikings: Over 38.5

This season was always going to be tough for the Dolphins, and it got even tougher this week with the news that star running back De'Von Achane tore his ACL and is out fo the year. Miami's offense struggled with Achane on the field, scoring no more than 13 points in any game thus far. The Dolphins now face a dangerous and aggressive Minnesota defense that has played a huge role in the Vikings' 3-0 start. But the SportsLine model has the Over hitting here in more than 70% of its simulations, and it projects Minnesota to score more than 30 points alone in this matchup. Make your NFL Week 4 picks with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets when you wager $5 every day for five days: