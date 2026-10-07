The NFL world rolls along into Week 5, which is the first week where teams are off with byes. Carolina and Kansas City, both coming off strong wins, will rest this week, but what do the other 30 teams have in store for us? There are 13 games set for Sunday, which equates to plenty of NFL betting opportunities, including Over/Under betting. If you want to bet on NFL totals at the best sports betting apps, make sure to check out our best NFL Over/Under bets for Week 5, which includes an AFC South clash. Bet on the NFL Week 5 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in bonus bets:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 5 Over/Under best bets

Texans vs. Titans: Over 38.5

Browns vs. Jets: Over 39.5

Colts vs. Steelers: Over 44.5

Texans vs. Titans: Over 38.5

This is the lowest total of the week, and it makes perfect sense why that's the case with both teams 0-4. The Titans' offense is a mess, and were it not for an awful Miami team that's in Year 1 of a major rebuild, they'd have the NFL's worst unit. Tennessee enters Week 5 averaging just 13.8 points per game, and the Titans have scored no more than 20 points in a game this year. The Texans are the X-factor here. They scored just 23 points combined in Weeks 2 and 3, but in two games with Nico Collins at receiver, Houston is averaging 30.5 points per contest. Houston's defense also does not look like the top-three unit it rolled out there last year. The Over hits in 62% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and the model is projecting 48 combined points.

Browns vs. Jets: Over 39.5

The Jets are 1-3, which many expected at this stage, but they've been competitive, losing two games by one score and the other by 11 points. The Browns, on the other hand, are one of the NFL's biggest surprises at 3-1. Neither offense has lit the world on fire, with each ranking in the bottom 10 in yards and bottom 11 in points scored, but the SportsLine model thinks this total is far too low. The Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations as the model projects 44 total points scored here.

Colts vs. Steelers: Over 44.5

Which version of these offenses will show up in Week 5? That's the big question as it pertains to this total of 44.5. The Colts have scored 30 points twice this year, including last week against Washington over in London, but they've also been held to 23 and 19 points. The Steelers have scored 24 and 30 points the last two weeks after tallying 23 points across Weeks 1 and 2. The Steelers are 14th in scoring defense while the Colts are 22nd, and both teams have been exploited at times on that side of the ball. Each team has cleared this line twice this season, and the model likes the Over here as well. That hits in 62% of simulations with a total points projection of 52.

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