When it comes to Week 2 NFL bets that return plus money, many will first think of backing underdogs on the money line with their NFL predictions. However, a Week 2 NFL parlay could be composed of several other types of longshot picks with notable payouts, from NFL props on touchdown scorers to predicting winning margins. An example of the latter could be utilized in Seahawks vs. Cardinals (+4, 40.5), as Seattle's defeated Arizona by exactly 10 points in four of their last eight meetings. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

If you expect another double-digit Seattle win, even without Sam Darnold (glute), then playing the alternate NFL spread of Seahawks (-9.5) has a +174 payout. If you predict a more specific winning margin of Seattle by 7-12 points, then that return would be +400. Those could be standalone Week 2 NFL props or combined into a lucrative NFL parlay. Before making any Week 2 NFL picks or parlays, you need to see the Week 2 NFL longshot parlay from SportsLine's proven computer simulation that pays out almost $1.6 million on a $10 bet.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now that the simulation model has had a chance to digest the Week 2 NFL odds, it's locked in its betting picks to form a longshot NFL parlay that could pay out nearly $1.6 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

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Top Week 2 NFL parlay picks

For Week 2, one of the picks featured in the six-leg parlay at the best betting apps is backing Both Teams to Score 25+ Points in Cowboys vs. Commanders (+280) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. These are, arguably, the two worst defenses around as since the start of the 2025 season, the Cowboys are dead last in scoring defense, while the Commanders are dead last in total defense. Dallas has scored not just 25 points, but at least 30 points in four straight versus Washington with Dak Prescott under center. Jayden Daniels has started and finished just one game versus Dallas in his career, but the Commanders put up 26 points in that contest.

They also scored 15 points in the first half -- putting them on pace for 30 -- in Daniels' last game versus Dallas, before he left in the third quarter due to injury. The Cowboys averaged 29.9 ppg at home last season, while also allowing 30.4 ppg in AT&T Stadium. SportsLine's model projects both teams to score at least 28 points, giving you some wiggle room with this Week 2 NFL prop bet. See the rest of the picks in the Week 2 NFL parlay here.

How to make NFL parlay picks for a payout of almost $1.6 million

The parlay also includes five additional picks from Week 2 from SportsLine's computer model, including multiple touchdown props that return over +1200. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

What are the top NFL picks for Week 2 that can be combined into a parlay that returns almost $1.6 million on just a $10 bet, and what optimal touchdown scorer bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 2 NFL picks from SportsLine's proven model that can be combined for a parlay that pays almost $1.6 million, and find out.