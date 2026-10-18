Three teams remain unbeaten on the year as the NFL schedule enters Week 6. Minnesota at 5-0 will remain that way as it is on a bye this week. The other unbeatens are in action when the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs, coming off their bye, take on the winless Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5) in an AFC West matchup. The 5-0 San Francisco 49ers will then battle the Washington Commanders (+7.5) on 'Monday Night Football.' Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Week 6, including Bears vs. Falcons (+1.5), Steelers vs. Buccaneers (+2.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1) on 'Sunday Night Football,' after Green Bay and Dallas played to a 40-40 tie on 'SNF' last season. Michael Penix is cleared for Atlanta, while Caleb Williams (hamstring) is a game-time decision. Before locking in any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 6 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of more than 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 6 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 6 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Packers (-118) to defeat the Cowboys as Green Bay wins in 61% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers have defeated the Cowboys in eight of the last 10 matchups, including one tie. That came in last year's meeting, a 40-40 final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Jordan Love has been solid this season for Green Bay. In five starts, he has connected on 60.5% of his passes for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. His top target has been wide receiver Christian Watson, who has 26 receptions for 474 yards (18.2 average) and six touchdowns.

Dallas' defense ranks 26th in the league in points allowed at 27.2, and 31st in total yards allowed at 395.4 per game. Dak Prescott leads the Cowboys' offense, completing 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns with three picks. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 6 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog who wins outright nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 6 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 6 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 6 NFL best bets from a model on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks, and find out.