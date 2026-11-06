The Minnesota Vikings were the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL and now find themselves as 3-point underdogs at home against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. In another game involving a one-loss team, the 6-1 49ers take on the visiting Raiders (+10). The Arizona Cardinals are facing the NFC West-rival Seahawks at Seattle, and that line has fallen several points following news that Sam Darnold (quad) won't play this week. The Cardinals rallied from 14 points down to shock the Cowboys 33-30 in overtime in Week 8, as Gardner Minshew will draw the start for Arizona. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups in Week 9, including several intraconference matchups. Among them are Rams vs. Commanders (+4.5), Texans vs. Chargers (+4.5), and Buccaneers vs. Bears (-6) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Before locking in any Week 9 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 9 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly +3000. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 39.5 in the Cardinals vs. Seahawks matchup, hitting in 78% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 Arizona games, and in three of the last five Seattle matchups. The Seahawks have the 11th-highest scoring offense in the league at 24.0 points per game. Arizona is 21st, averaging 21.9.

The Cardinals are turning to Gardner Minshew at quarterback with Jacoby Brissett now headed to Baltimore in a trade. Running back Tyler Allgeier leads the running game. He has carried 72 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns. In the win at Dallas, he carried 11 times for 147 yards and a score. Tight end Trey McBride is the team's top pass catcher with 66 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

Darnold's absence certainly lowers expectations for Seattle's offense, but Drew Lock is a capable replacement who will still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba (64-985-9) to lean on. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks, and find out.