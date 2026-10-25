All three unbeatens will be in action during the NFL Week 7 schedule. The 5-0 Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off their bye, take on the Colts (+6.5), a week after Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard. The 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, on a short week, travel to Atlanta to face the 2-4 Falcons (+2.5), while the 5-0 Chiefs will be underdogs when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (-3) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Week 7, including Bengals vs. Ravens (+3), Giants vs. Texans (-10.5), Buccaneers vs. Panthers (-3), Packers vs. Lions (-3.5) and Rams vs. Raiders (+3). J.J. McCarthy will make his first start for the Giants in place of Jameis Winston, while Baker Mayfield will be back under center for the Bucs. The Cowboys will be out to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the injury-ravagednEagles (+4.5) on 'Monday Night Football.'

Before locking in any Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 7 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 42.5 in the Giants vs. Texans matchup, hitting in 73% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 New York Giants games, while it has hit in four of the last seven Houston contests. The Texans are averaging 24 points per game, while New York averages 22.7.

The Giants got solid production out of J.J. McCarthy at quarterback this week and they will give him his first start of the year. The top target is wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has 41 receptions for 494 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston is led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. In six starts, he has completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,714 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception and a quarterback rating of 100.9. Wide receiver Jaylin Noel has 17 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 7 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 7 NFL best bets from a model on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks, and find out.