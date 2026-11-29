The Jacksonville Jaguars look to get back into the win column when they take on the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans in a key matchup on Sunday. Jacksonville enters as a 14-point favorite, the largest favorite of Week 12. The Jaguars are coming off a stunning 23-18 loss to the New York Giants in Week 11, which dropped them down to the fourth seed in the AFC playoff standings. Jacksonville holds a three-game lead over the Houston Texans in the division. Tennessee, meanwhile, dropped to 1-9 with a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups on Sunday in Week 12. Among them include Ravens vs. Texans (-6.5), Patriots vs. Chargers (+3), Seahawks vs. 49ers (+1.5) and Raiders vs. Browns (-4.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Brock Purdy (ankle) is out for San Fran, while Seattle will have Sam Darnold back under center. Before locking in any Week 12 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 12 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over +2500. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 12 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 48.5 in the Titans vs. Jaguars matchup, hitting in 62% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is coming off a game in which 81 points were scored in its loss at Dallas last week. The Over has hit in each of the past two head-to-head meetings, including a 40-23 Jaguars win on Nov. 15. The Over has hit in each of the last five Titans games, and in four of the past five Jacksonville games.

The Jaguars have the sixth-best offensive scoring team, averaging 28.7 points per game, while Tennessee has the league's worst defense and is allowing 29 points per game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence powers the Jacksonville offense, completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,585 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 105.1 rating. Titans quarterback Cam Ward, meanwhile, is completing 64.4% of his passes for 1,962 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions and an 84.1 rating.

Because the model has high regard for Jacksonville's offense and a low regard for the Tennessee defense, it is projecting 54 combined points. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 12 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple Over/Under picks that hit over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 12 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 12 NFL best bets from a model on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks, and find out.