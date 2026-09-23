An AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers is among the highlights of the Week 3 NFL schedule, which features a 14-game slate on Sunday. Cincinnati is coming off an impressive 20-6 win over the Houston Texans, while Pittsburgh dropped a 20-3 decision to the New England Patriots. The Bengals enter as the -3.5 road favorite. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups in Week 3, including Texans vs. Colts (+3), Chargers vs. Bills (-7), Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3.5) in Brazil, Patriots vs. Jaguars (-3) and Vikings vs. Buccaneers (+1.5). The Eagles face the Bears (+4.5) on 'Monday Night Football,' with Chicago possibly missing quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion). Before locking in any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 3 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model like the Seahawks (-7), who cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations at betting apps in against the Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks have won five of the last six meetings with the Commanders, including four of the last five played in Washington. Seattle has covered the spread in seven of their past 10 games, while Washington has covered the spread in three of their last four.

Sam Darnold has been ruled out for this one after sustaining a glute injury in the opener, but Drew Lock has stepped in and done an admirable job. In a 31-7 win over Arizona, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. His top target is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In two games, he has 17 receptions for 277 yards and four touchdowns.

Washington, meanwhile, lost quarterback Jayden Daniels to a gruesome elbow injury in the 37-20 loss to Dallas in Week 2. Marcus Mariota takes over indefinitely. Against the Cowboys, he completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a score. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 3 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an over/under pick that hits well over 70% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 3 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 3 NFL best bets from a model on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks, and find out.