The San Francisco 49ers can put a firm grip on the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they battle the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football' in Mexico City. San Francisco enters as a 3-point favorite. Minnesota bolstered its playoff hopes by re-acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins as they fight the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears for supremacy in the NFC North. They are coming off a convincing 30-10 thrashing of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10. San Francisco, meanwhile, held off Dallas 46-40 this past Sunday. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups in Week 11. Among them include Steelers vs. Eagles (+4.5), Buccaneers vs. Lions (-7) as Detroit tries to recover from the loss of Aidan Hutchinson (knee), Jaguars vs. Giants (+6) and Bengals vs. Commanders (+6.5). There are a number of big home favorites, including Raiders vs. Broncos (-10), Saints vs. Bears (-11.5), Cardinals vs. Chiefs (-15.5) and Dolphins vs. Bills (-16.5). Arizona is seeking its first ever win at Kansas City as the Chiefs are 6-0-1 all-time at home in this series. Before locking in any Week 11 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 11 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over +2000. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 11 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 43.5 in the Buccaneers vs. Lions matchup, hitting in 68% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in three of the past four Tampa Bay games, and in five of the last nine Detroit matchups. The Lions have one of the top-five scoring offenses in the league, averaging 28.6 points per game.

Jared Goff ranks seventh among NFL quarterbacks, averaging 270.8 yards per game. He has thrown for 18 touchdowns and has been picked off four times. He also has a rating of 105.9. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is averaging 22.4 points per game and is relying on a steady ground attack. The Buccaneers lead the league in rushing yards and average 163.9 yards per game. Detroit will also be without one of its best defensive players in Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL in the win over New England in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Because the model has high regard for both offenses, it is projecting 53 combined points. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 11 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple Over/Under picks that hit over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 11 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 11 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 11 NFL best bets from a model on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks, and find out.