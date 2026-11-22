The Sunday Week 11 NFL slate kicks off today, and the Week 11 NFL odds indicate there are some significantly lopsided matchups today. However, depending on how you choose to attack NFL betting, this also means there are opportunities for significant paydays with upsets if you like the value on a team like the Dolphins to defeat the Bills or the Cardinals to knock off the Chiefs. Now at Week 11, the SportsLine team of experts has plenty of game film, data and advanced statistics to pull from when making weekly NFL bets. Bet on NFL Week 11 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

The Sunday Week 11 NFL slate also includes plenty of games with closer spreads, such as Buccaneers vs. Lions, Steelers vs. Eagles and Jaguars vs. Giants, leading into primetime action of 49ers vs. Vikings from Mexico on Sunday Night Football and Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football for Week 11 NFL bets. According to the latest Week 11 NFL odds, the 49ers are 3-point favorites against the Vikings from Mexico City.

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Saints vs. Bears, Jets vs. Chargers or Raiders vs. Broncos, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps on Sunday. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 11 NFL picks, predictions

Dolphins vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: James Cook, Bills, Over 90.5 rushing yards

"James Cook gashed the Jets for 157 rushing yards last week — the sixth time he's exceeded this prop total," Larry Hartstein said. "He's running behind a strong offensive line and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Miami has lost three interior defensive linemen in the last two weeks and gave up 172 rushing yards to the Colts in Week 10. Cook's primary backup, Ray Davis, isn't practicing due to a hamstring injury. Look for Buffalo to lean on Cook in this divisional matchup." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Ravens vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Ravens (+3)

"The market is fading the Ravens after they handed the Chargers their first win, but I was encouraged with Jacoby Brissett after just one week on the team," R.J. White said. "Brissett went 33 of 49 for 340 yards but left plenty on the board due to Ja'Kobi Lane's drops, and the Ravens were prevented from a chance to tie by Zay Flowers' costly fumble. The Panthers have been destroyed by the run a few times this year, so hopefully we'll get a bounceback game from Derrick Henry, and with the Panthers unable to rush for 100 yards against the Saints, it may be a bounceback effort for the Ravens defense, too. I think the full field goal is too much for Carolina to give here." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Saints vs. Bears, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Kyle Monangai, Bears, Over 43.5 rushing yards

"Kyle Monangai is returning to Chicago's lineup after suffering an injury in Week 4. Prior to the injury, Monangai was in close to an even timeshare with DeAndre Swift after earning 31 percent to 54 percent of the team's offensive snaps through the first four weeks," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Monangai looked explosive and Chicago is not afraid to extremely run heavy, which is likely to be the case against a Saints defense that ranks 27th in EPA allowed per rush. The Bears are double-digit favorites here, and I expect a healthy dose of both Chicago RBs." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Titans vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Over 276.5 passing yards

"No QB throws more often than Dak Prescott of the Cowboys," Adam Thompson said. "That shouldn't change here against a Titans team that's given up more pass yards than any team. The last three games, Tennessee's surrendered 352 to Trevor Lawrence, 462 to Joe Burrow and 308 to Deshaun Watson. Dallas is 3-2 when Dak goes for at least 277 yards, and the Cowboys are averaging 30.8 ppg in those games." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Buccaneers vs. Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Over 6.5 total receptions

"Amon-Ra St. Brown is Over this line in six of nine games," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Lions will face a Bucs defense that's very stingy against the run (fifth), forcing opponents to the fourth-highest pass rate over expectation. They also blitz at the league's third-highest rate. All of this points to St. Brown thriving. The Lions' receiver sees his target per route run shoot up to 0.36 when Jared Goff is blitzed. The Bucs also allow the second-highest target per route run to receivers out of the slot, and the third highest to pass catchers aligned out wide." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Cardinals vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Cardinals Under 6.5 team total in first half

"The Cardinals offense could muster nothing last week in Carson Beck's first start, picking up just six first downs on the day and converting no third downs while managing just 123 net yards," R.J. White said. "It shouldn't get any easier going on the road to play at Arrowhead against a Chiefs defense that has been at its best early, giving up just two first-half touchdowns in its last five games (one each to Seattle and Denver). The Cardinals' last first-half touchdown came all the way back in Week 5 when Arizona had Jacoby Brissett, Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne and Jeremiyah Love all on the field. Now they're on the third-string rookie QB and a barren WR corps. I'll back the Chiefs to keep shining before halftime." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Steelers vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Saquon Barkley, Eagles, Under 61.5 rushing yards

"Eagles RB Saquon Barkley has gained 52 yards on 26 carries the past two weeks as the Philly O-line has been dismantled," Adam Thompson said. "His longest gain has been just five yards. The pass game has given defenses no reason to pay attention. Things don't get easier here vs. the Steelers, who rank third in rush yards allowed. No opposing RB has gained over 61 yards against them since Week 2." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Jets (+3.5)

"The Chargers finally shed their winless monkey on Monday against the Ravens, and this is a prime spot to fade them as a result," R.J. White said. "The Ravens defense is 30th in pressure rate, while the Jets rank 13th, and the Jets are also fifth in blitz rate, which should make things difficult for the mediocre Chargers O-line. On offense, Geno Smith is expected to be fine after sustaining an ankle injury on Sunday, and I expect this line will shift once he starts practicing. I like this less if it's Cade Klubnik under center, but I believe the Jets defense can keep the team in the game either way, and I see the Jets as having much better offensive talent outside of QB." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Jaguars vs. Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Giants (+6.5)

"Jacksonville is a juggernaut, but the team is down its starting center and playing its third straight road game," Larry Hartstein said. "With extra rest, this is a spot where John Harbaugh's preparation should come into play. Look for the Giants, who are getting solid QB play, to ride their home crowd to a cover and possible outright upset." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Broncos (-9.5)

"Since Sean Payton took over, the Broncos are 8-2-1 ATS with a rest advantage," Larry Hartstein said. "They come off the bye healthier than ever. Talanoa Hufanga, Jaylen Waddle, Riley Moss and Brandon Jones all practiced Wednesday, while the Raiders' Brock Bowers sat out with ankle and quad injuries. Denver's offense has a chance to hit its ceiling in this matchup, while the defense should be dominant. It all adds up to a double-digit win." Sign up at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet, win or lose:

Vikings vs. 49ers in Mexico, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: 49ers (-3)

"This is a matchup between Kyle Shanahan's No. 1-ranked offense and Brian Flores' No. 2 defense, and Flores defense is 5-0 against Shanahan in past meetings," Micah Roberts said. "But I think the game will be won due to how Kirk Cousins performs with the No. 31-ranked offense averaging 271 yards per game against the 49ers' No. 6 defense that allows 308 ypg. The 49ers have lost only one game this season. The Vikings have won seven games and stayed under the total in their last eight games. The Vikings also lead the NFL with 37 sacks and allow only 14 points per game. The 49ers' deep offense is too dynamic to slow." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get up to $1000 in FanCash:

Monday, Nov. 23

Bengals vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Bengals (-5.5)

"The Bengals offense is doing things the NFL has never seen before," R.J. White said. "Since moving back to a primarily shotgun look at halftime of Week 7, Cincinnati has scored 20 offensive TDs in the last seven halves. Over the course of a full season, that pace would be about 30% better than the greatest offense of all time (2013 Broncos). While Washington's defense has improved of late, I can't expect this to be the team that finally slows down Joe Burrow and Co. While I'm worried about the potential of a backdoor cover with the Bengals' inconsistent defense, the unit just held Pittsburgh to 222 yards, Cincinnati's best defensive showing of the season. Even a late TD may not be enough to cover anyway." Sign up at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet, win or lose:

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