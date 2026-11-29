The Sunday Week 12 NFL schedule features a 10-game slate with meaningful action for postseason races throughout the day. With matchups such as Saints vs. Bengals, Falcons vs. Vikings and Seahawks vs. 49ers before Raiders vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, there are plenty of NFL betting options. Fernando Mendoza makes his first primetime NFL start, and third NFL start overall for Las Vegas. The Browns are 6-point favorites in the latest Week 12 NFL odds. The over/under for total points scored in Browns vs. Raiders is 38.5, one of the lowest on the NFL odds board. Now in the second half of the 2026 NFL season, the SportsLine team of experts has plenty of game film, data and advanced statistics to pull from when making weekly NFL bets. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is officially inactive. Bet on NFL Week 12 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

The Sunday Week 12 NFL slate also includes teams such as the Giants and Jaguars looking to avoid upset losses and expand their leads in their respective divisions. Both are heavy favorites, with the Giants favored by 5.5 points against the Colts, and the Jaguars 14-point favorites against the Titans. For the fifth day of NFL action in the Week 12 NFL schedule, the Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Saints on Monday Night Football for Week 12 NFL bets.

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Jets vs. Dolphins, Patriots vs. Chargers or Commanders vs. Cardinals, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps on Sunday. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 12 NFL picks, predictions

Saints vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Chris Olave, Saints, Over 68.5 receiving yards

"This looks like a good spot to back Chris Olave in a game where the Saints are likely to be chasing points," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "The Bengals are a significant pass funnel coupled with double teaming at the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL. They're also a below-average coverage unit and Olave is firmly entrenched as the engine of New Orleans' passing attack. I also like that the Bengals play man coverage at the third-highest rate and Olave has performed extremely well against man coverage both this season and throughout his career. This looks like a potential ceiling game for Olave." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Ravens vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Over 47.5 total points

"Both of these look like teams where we should be looking to play Overs, and this seems like too low a number," R.J. White said. "The Ravens have given up 33+ in each of their last five games except against a woeful Chargers offense, and Jacoby Brissett appears settled into the offense, which averaged 6.9 yards per play against the Panthers. The Texans defense is off a strong performance against a terrible Colts offense in a game that got Daniel Jones cut, but it had allowed 27+ in each of its prior four games except (again) against the Chargers. This game could be similar to last week's Ravens game where we're approaching this total by halftime." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Giants vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Malik Nabers, Giants, Over 63.5 receiving yards

"Malik Nabers has cooled off a bit over his last three games, having not topped 55 yards in any of them," Eric Cohen said. "However, this week he faces a poor Colts pass defense, which has allowed the NFL's most completions (12) over 40 yards and the fifth-most completions over 20 yards (36). If Sauce Gardner returns this week from injury, I'm not even scared by Nabers' matchup in a potential shadow situation. Gardner is only 55th among 108 qualified cornerbacks graded by PFF. With New York looking to extend its NFC East lead, a renewed focus on the J.J. McCarthy-Nabers connection is paramount vs. Indianapolis. I wouldn't even be surprised if the star wide receiver recorded his fifth 100+ yard receiving day of 2026 in Week 12." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jets vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Breece Hall, Jets, Over 57.5 rushing yards

"Let's be honest, Braelon Allen has looked like the better Jets running back this season," Eric Cohen said. "He's averaging 5.0 yards per attempt vs. Breece Hall's 3.6 YPC. But Hall is making $10.5 million and Allen only $1.2 million. New York has to try and get its money's worth somehow from their top RB. Miami has allowed at least 68 yards rushing by an opposing running back in nine of 10 games this season. The Dolphins' rushing defense just isn't very good. Hall's snap share has gone from 43%-58%-63% over the last three weeks, so the volume should be there once again. Don't be surprised if both New York RB's easily clear their Over / Unders on Sunday." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Falcons vs. Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 41.5 total points

"Atlanta will have to scramble for points because defensive coordinator Brian Flores' blitzes can spook Michael Penix Jr., the weakest passer against pressure among league starters," Mike Tierney said. "Plus, most of their injured and idled players are on offense. Minnesota will have to scramble for points because WR Jordan Addison and left OT Christian Darrisaw are scratched and the Falcons' defense oddly is muscular on the road, allowing a measly 18.5 ppg. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will be motivated against the team that gave up on him, but that shouldn't result in more scoring. Only two Vikings games have wound up Over this number; the first was the opener long ago." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Titans vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Carnell Tate, Titans, Over 49.5 total receiving yards

"I'm going to bite here on Carnell Tate, who will face a very strong Jags secondary, but I like his chances of producing considering his role and usage coupled with improved play from Cam Ward," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "The Titans are likely to be chasing points here, and while the Jags are strong defensively, they're also a pass funnel. Tate practiced in full this week after returning to the Titans lineup last week. He saw modest volume in his first game back. Tennessee leads the NFL in pace, which also helps whenever we're projecting a trailing game script. I also expect Tate to play from the slot more, which should only help create advantageous matchups for the talented rookie as he's likely to be moved around a lot." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Patriots vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Patriots to win (-157)

"Tommy Devito makes his triumphant return as an NFL starter against DJ Uiagalelei," Todd Fuhrman said. "This is a Patriots team that limped into their bye both literally and figuratively, and no doubt should look different with an extra week to prepare. I'm not buying New England big picture, but this is a group that now finally gets to come down in class against an offense that can't challenge them the same way as the Lions or Packers did." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Commanders vs. Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Commanders (-6.5)

"Cardinals President Michael Bidwill thought it would be a great idea to start the season with journeyman Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, only to see Gardner Minshew gain favor with the staff, only to find that he would last a game and a half, and rookie Carson Beck would be the starter, who then would get hurt after Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Ravens," Micah Roberts said. "So, the Cardinals starter this week will be Josh Johnson for the second straight week. It's a mess in Arizona. A clown show. However, that's not the case in Washington with former ASU star Jayden Daniels. He's got a two-game win streak with strong performances against the Bengals and Giants. Washington to win by 10 or more." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Seahawks vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: 49ers (+1.5)

"Brock Purdy injured his ankle last week in Mexico City against the Vikings, and he didn't practice all week, so he's out against the Seahawks," Micah Roberts said. "Mac Jones isn't that big of a drop-off as long as Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are playing. The Seahawks are playing Sam Darnold because he practiced this week and are sitting Drew Lock, who is 4-0 as the starter this season. We have a team that's not sure about Darnold but is keeping quiet about it, and an organization that is going to play very similarly with their backup. 49ers to win." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Browns, Sunday Night Football 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, Raiders, Over 14.5 rushing yards

"Fernando Mendoza has exactly 22 rushing yards in each of his two starts — both of which were tough matchups for quarterback rushing yards," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Browns are a plus spot, as they run the highest rate of man coverage, which makes them susceptible to quarterback scrambles. The rookie has scrambled on 8% of his dropbacks thus far. And what Cleveland excels at is defending the running back in the passing game, taking Mendoza's checkdown target away." Sign up at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet, win or lose:

Panthers vs. Buccaneers, Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, Over 80.5 rushing yards

"This is a very high number, but it's not high enough for Bucky Irving in this huge MNF matchup," Sia Nejad said. "The Bucs are all-in for this critical NFC South matchup, and if they want to win, they'll need to utilize Bucky Irving in a big way. His rushing attempt prop is in the 18-19 range, and I think he goes Over that as well, but I'm going to opt for the rush yards as he's surpassed this total in three of his last four games. The Carolina rush defense has had some good moments this year, but they've had just as many bad outings, and I think they'll have trouble with Bucky and this Tampa O-line on the road." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get up to $1000 in FanCash:

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