The Week 6 NFL schedule features top contests such as Bears vs. Falcons, Chargers vs. Chiefs and Bills vs. Raiders as part of the Sunday NFL slate, leading into a Sunday Night Football clash of Cowboys vs. Packers. After five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, SportsLine's team of NFL experts can pull from more reliable team trends and statistics, as well as keep up with the latest injury reports, leading to plenty of confident NFL picks on the Week 6 NFL schedule to use for NFL Week 6 predictions and NFL ATS picks. The latest Week 6 NFL odds list the Chiefs as 8-point favorites against the Chargers, and the Packers are 1-point favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football with an over/under of 53.5 points, tied for the highest of the Week 6 NFL slate. Bet on NFL Week 6 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Saints vs. Giants or Steelers vs. Buccaneers, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Week 6 NFL slate concludes with Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football from San Francisco, California. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 6 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Oct. 18

Texans vs. Colts, 9:30 a.m. ET from London

The pick: Nico Collins, Texans, Over 69.5 receiving yards

"Nico Collins has torched the Jaguars in the last five meetings," Larry Hartstein said. "Jacksonville stuffs the run (2.9 yards per carry allowed) better than anyone, so Houston will need to throw to score. Marvin Harrison's arrival isn't going to severely impact Collins' target share. Back Collins to go Over on receiving yards." Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for the bet365 promo code CBSBET365:

Bears vs. Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Luther Burden, Bears, Over 47.5 receiving yards

"I love this spot for Luther Burden," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's cleared this line in 3 of 5 games — missing last week by one yard (with subpar QB play) and in a rainstorm against the Vikings defense. He'll face the Falcons pass funnel — Atlanta has allowed the sixth-most WR yards per game, with 11 of 13 WRs going over their yards prop. They'll be tough to run on whether Kyle Monangai suits up or not. Schematically, Atlanta runs single-high coverages 64% of the time (fourth-highest rate). Burden torches these looks. He's averaging 2.40 yards per route run this year (2.64 if you exclude the Tyson Bagent game), and was at 3.35 last season fully with Caleb Williams." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Ravens vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Over 42 total points

"This total is about average for a Browns game, while Ravens games are averaging 52 points, with the defense allowing 18+ every week and allowing teams to score late when they're up big," R.J. White said. "Baltimore's run game should thrive against a bad Browns rush defense, and a 24-20 final seems like a reasonable low end of projections. The Browns have had an awful offense and a great defense for the past two years, and the only game in this series without 42 points had six FGs; flipping just one to a TD would've gotten it there." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Titans vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Tony Pollard, Titans, Over 49.5 rushing yards

"I think the winless Titans can be successful in this game and you know what that means, plenty of work for Tony Pollard, who has played mostly well this season," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "The Colts rank dead last in EPA allowed per rush and just got absolutely torched by Jaylen Warren. Meanwhile, the Titans are playing not get embarrassed and hyper conservative. Pollard has been the most consistent offensive skill position player and has a steady usage floor, however in a competitive game environment, I think he's likely to get 16-18 rushing attempts." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Jets vs. Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Patriots (-7)

"Since the Patriots were ambushed by the Jaguars 35-6, they've beaten the Bills (as a +7 underdog) and smashed the Raiders, a team more on the Jets' level, 45-17," Adam Thompson said. "Drake Maye has gotten out of his funk, and the Pats are 2-0 ATS as favorites, winning those games by 28 and 17 points. New England will be ready for a Jets offense missing Breece Hall. A back-door cover is tougher for Geno Smith against the Pats' fourth-ranked pass defense." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Saints vs. Giants, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Giants (+1)

"When you look at how both the Saints and Giants offenses handle pressure, you can't look any further than the QB position," Emory Hunt said. "For all of his faults, Jameis Winston is able to navigate pressure rather well. The Saints QB Tyler Shough struggles to handle pressure from the defense, the situation and the moment. None of that favors New Orleans in this game." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Panthers vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Panthers (-3.5)

"No QB Jalen Hurts. Possibly no RB Saquon Barkley or WR DeVonta Smith. Philly will be hard-pressed to score points, which is especially important against an opponent with a lively offense," Mike Tierney said. "The Panthers rank third for yards per game and are scoring just north of 30 points on average, good for fourth. QB Bryce Young sports a passer rating of 100, one of 10 throwers in triple digits. Carolina enters with a rest advantage, having been off last week while the Eagles were crossing the ocean to play." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Steelers vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers, Over 3.5 total receptions

"The Bucs clearly prioritized getting Emeka Egbuka the ball last week," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The receiver caught six passes and drew nine of Jalon Daniels 25 targets with an absurd 50% first-read rate. Tampa Bay kept it simple by getting the OSU product involved on two designed screen plays (now the second straight week they've done so), and peppering him with shorter targets otherwise (a deviation from Daniels first start). Being that it worked, I expect a similar game plan against the weak secondary of the Steelers that's being targeted out wide at the highest rate in the NFL." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Cardinals vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Rams (-12.5)

"The Cardinals have given up 31 or more points in four straight games," Larry Hartstein said. "Offensively, they're averaging a league-low 4.5 yards per play. Even on a short week with their starting left tackle suspended, the Rams should leave no doubt, roll by at least two touchdowns and get back to .500." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Chargers vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Chiefs (-8)

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Bills vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Over 25.5 total receiving yards

"After rushing for 102 yards in Week 1, Ashton Jeanty hasn't gained more than 58 yards in any of the following four games," Adam Thompson said. "As his rushing yards have gone down, his receiving yards have risen, with 68 and 50 yards in the last two games vs. the Chiefs and Patriots. The Bills rank a modest 15th vs. the run, but a poor 30th vs. the pass. They give up 48.4 receiving yards to RBs per game, third-highest." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Cowboys vs. Packers, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Packers (-1)

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounceback spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point," R.J. White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Oct. 19

Commanders vs. 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: 49ers (-7.5)

"Despite all the injuries, the 49ers are 5-0, just won in Seattle and have scored 32-35 points three times," Adam Thompson said. "That's a tough matchup for a Commanders team that has given up 27 points to Jameis Winston and 30 to Daniel Jones the last two weeks. On the flip side, the Niners have also allowed 14 or fewer points in three of five games. If San Fran takes a lead, chances are it'll only get bigger before it's over." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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