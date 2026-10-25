The Week 7 NFL schedule features top matchups such as Bengals vs. Ravens, Packers vs. Lions, and Rams vs. Raiders as part of the Sunday NFL slate, leading into a Sunday Night Football potential Super Bowl preview of Chiefs vs. Seahawks. Moving past the one-third point of the 2026 NFL season, SportsLine's team of NFL experts can pull from more reliable team trends and statistics, special matchup strengths and weaknesses, and game film, leading to plenty of confident NFL picks on the Week 7 NFL schedule to use for NFL Week 7 predictions and NFL ATS picks and prop bets. The latest Week 7 NFL odds list the Lions as 3-point favorites against the Packers with an over/under of 55.5 total points, the highest of the Week 7 NFL slate. The Seahawks are 3-point favorites against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, with an over/under of 42.5. Bet on NFL Week 7 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Giants vs. Texans, Buccaneers vs. Panthers or Broncos vs. Cardinals, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Week 7 NFL slate concludes with Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 7 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Oct. 25

Steelers vs. Saints, 9:30 a.m. ET from France

The pick: Steelers (-3)

"The Steelers thrive when opposing teams can't stop the run," Adam Thompson said. "Jaylen Warren can get it going vs. a Saints D that's 30th in rush yards allowed and allows 4.8 yards per attempt. That sets up Aaron Rodgers to have a big day. Then the Steelers' defense can limit Tyler Shough, who's managed only 240 pass yards the last two weeks combined." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

49ers vs. Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 50.5 total points

"The 49ers lost Mike Evans on Monday, and the injury seemed to completely sink the offense, as they kicked a field goal on their first second-half drive, then had three three-and-outs," R.J. White said. "It may be difficult for the rushing attack to pick up the slack against Atlanta's strong run defense, and I don't know if George Kittle can carry the 49ers to a huge point total. Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris has the 49ers defense playing excellent football despite the unit's injuries, and I expect they'll be focused in this revenge spot for their defensive coordinator, giving Michael Penix trouble all night. I understand why the total has to be as high as it is, but this seems like a great spot for the Under." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Browns vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Harold Fannin Jr., Browns, Under 14.5 yards for longest reception

"Harold Fannin Jr. has settled into a lower volume role in his second season," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "After a 6.6 targets per game in 2025, Fannin is down to five per contest this year, as he competes with an improved pass-catching corps for the Browns. His first-read rate is also down from 22% to 15%, as his average depth of target remains right around six yards. Staying Under this line in five of six games, he'll face a stingy Titans tight-end defense that rates third in DVOA (per FTN). The Titans allow the second fewest yards per reception (6.5) and yards per target (4.3) to the position." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Colts vs. Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Kyler Murray, Vikings, Over 204.5 passing yards

"The Vikings look healthy coming out of the bye, and this could be our first chance at an extended look at what the offense is supposed to be," R.J. White said. "Kyler Murray was injured early in Week 1 and struggled in his return in Week 3, as is typical with QBs in their first game post-concussion. Justin Jefferson played just seven snaps in that return and missed the next game. When he returned in Week 5, Jordan Addison was sidelined, and T.J. Hockenson played just two snaps. Murray still threw for 247 and 229 yards in his last two games with the rotating pass-catcher availability, and he should shine here against a bad Colts pass defense that ranks 27th in net yards per attempt." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Dolphins vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Dolphins (+4.5)

"The Dolphins have played a brutal schedule, their opponents sitting at 23-5 collectively," Larry Hartstein said. "The bye gave them a chance to reset. We should get an all-in effort as Miami seeks its first win against a team closer to its weight class. While the Jets will be healthier than they were last week at New England, Aaron Glenn (5-18 since taking over) is a conservative coach who struggles with time management. In fact, in the final two minutes of the first half, the Jets have been routinely outscored. Look for Ollie Gordon (5.0 yards per carry) to lead the way as Miami keeps this close." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, Over 69.5 total receiving yards

"Tetairoa McMillan's receiving Over is the move here," Brad Thomas said. "The Buccaneers' biggest defensive strength is stopping the run, ranking second in EPA per rush (-0.19) compared to ninth in EPA per pass (-0.09). That matters because Carolina hasn't been particularly effective running the ball, ranking 18th in EPA per rush (-0.09), while its passing attack ranks seventh (0.15). I expect the Panthers to lean heavily on their passing game, especially with Tampa Bay making life difficult on the ground. McMillan has gone Over in four of his five games this season and has seen at least eight targets in four of those. With Carolina likely throwing more, McMillan should have plenty of opportunities to have a massive game." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Bengals vs. Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Over 80.5 total receiving yards

"Certain players just get up for certain matchups, and Ja'Marr Chase against the Ravens is absolutely one of them," Will Brinson said. "In 10 career games against Baltimore, Chase averages 7.5 catches and 120 receiving yards a game to go along with eight touchdowns in those contests. In short, he's a strong bet for a monster game here and with the Bengals coming off the bye, there should be zero health concerns and a game plan set up to feed Chase the ball. I would have zero issue laddering this up to 110 or so and playing his anytime touchdown as well." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Giants vs. Texans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: C.J. Stroud, Texans, Over 255.5 total passing yards

"I'll ride the hot hand with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud," Eric Cohen said. "Not only does he have one of the league's deepest receiving corps at his disposal, but Houston boasts one of the league's worst rushing attacks. Stroud's offensive line surrenders QB pressures at the fifth-lowest rate, while the Giants are last in the NFL in pressure rate. With a clean pocket, Stroud is averaging a commendable 12.4 yards per completion, which ranks third in the NFL. Houston has also generated 25 passing plays of 20+ yards. With the second-highest implied team total on Sunday's board, expect the Houston passing attack to crush in Week 7." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Broncos vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Broncos (-4.5)

"The Cardinals have been a homefield disaster, losing 45-21 to the Lions and 31-7 to the Seahawks," Adam Thompson said. "They just shocked the Rams on the road, but the offense still managed only 18 points; that game was as much about the Rams' struggles. Denver is 4-2 without its offense doing much; it's scored more than 23 points just once (ironically, 30 points to the same Rams). Now, after a 10-day break, is a good time for it. Arizona is the only NFL team to rank 20th or worse in pass and run offense, and pass and run defense." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Packers vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Lions (-3)

"The Packers defense showed up in a big way in the win over the Cowboys, but I think they'll have a tougher test here with the Lions bringing one of the league's top-scoring offenses off the bye," R.J. White said. "Even if Josh Jacobs is back, the Packers' O-line will have to prove it can succeed in the run game, and it's possible Detroit gets some much-needed secondary help with Brian Branch practicing over the bye. Starting center Cade Mays may also be back to stabilize the offensive line." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Rams vs. Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Raiders (+4.5)

"Las Vegas owns an elite +7 sack differential, while Los Angeles lags at -2," Jeff Hochman said. "Look at the point differential: Las Vegas is 0.0 while LA is -0.5. Matthew Stafford will be without top vertical and red-zone threat, Davante Adams. On the other side, with Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner sidelined, Las Vegas' interior offensive line can generate consistent push for Ashton Jeanty and company. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer have been dynamic in 12 personnel, and Gary Kubiak and his staff are far and away superior to last year's coaching staff. The Raiders have been competitive at home and are much healthier right now. Teams with a highly positive mid-season sack differential win roughly 65.4% of their games. Grab the points in this upset maker." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Chiefs (+3)

"The Seahawks entered the season as the No. 1 team in my power ratings, but the Chiefs now occupy that spot," R.J. White said. "I'll take them catching three points anywhere. While the Seahawks have an incredible defense, it'll be hard to shut down a Chiefs attack that is first in yards per rush and third in net yards per pass attempt. The Chiefs also have a strong defense, and the Seattle offense has continued to beat itself since Sam Darnold's return, turning the ball over at least three times in each of its three losses. Seattle's rushing attack has struggled to be effective without Kenneth Walker, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. The Chiefs are the better team, and I'm glad we're able to catch 3 here." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Oct. 26

Cowboys vs. Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Cowboys (-4.5)

"As long as Tanner McKee is the starting QB for the Eagles it will be hard to see them having much success on offense," Emory Hunt said. "Defensively, they will be in this game and hang around, but without the offense maximizing opportunities with the ball, all will be for nought. Dallas, when motivated, can score on anybody. Even if they sputter a bit out of the gate, eventually water will find its level and they'll find the endzone; this will be enough for them to cover this spread on the road." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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