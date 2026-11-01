The Week 8 NFL schedule features marquee matchups such as Vikings vs. Lions, Ravens vs. Bills and Chiefs vs. Broncos as part of the Sunday NFL slate, leading into a Monday Night Football potential playoff preview of Bears vs. Seahawks. Nearing the midway point of the 2026 NFL season, SportsLine's team of NFL experts can pull from more reliable data from nearly two months of action, including team trends and statistics, records against the spread and over/under results, and the eye test, leading to plenty of confident NFL picks on the Week 8 NFL schedule to use for NFL Week 8 predictions and NFL ATS picks and prop bets. The latest Week 8 NFL odds list the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites against the Broncos. Sunday Night Football features Eagles vs. Commanders, and Washington is a 6-point home favorite with an over/under of 40.5 total points. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are both inactive. Bet on NFL Week 8 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Titans vs. Bengals, Raiders vs. Jets or Chargers vs. Rams, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Week 8 NFL slate concludes with Bears vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football from Seattle, Washington. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 8 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Nov. 1

Cardinals vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Kendrick Bourne, Cardinals, Over 31.5 total receiving yards

"Opportunity is knocking for Kendrick Bourne as he faces the Cowboys defense and another likely negative game script," Sia Nejad said. "Last week Bourne had a very poor game totaling nine yards (he did have six targets). The two prior games, Bourne had 47 and 70 yards and eight targets in each. Bourne is in a great spot to stay on the field after Jalen Brooks went on IR (I suspect we'll see Bourne mostly in the slot, but also outside) and with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride commanding so much attention, I think we'll see him sail past the 31.5 total." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Falcons vs. Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Buccaneers (-2.5)

"Baker Mayfield threw for only 64 yards vs. the Panthers last weekend, but that's because he didn't need to in a 43-13 blowout win," Adam Thompson said. "Atlanta and Tampa Bay each have solid run defenses. The difference is how they defend the pass. The Falcons don't, and Mayfield has historically chewed them up (17 TDs, 4 INTs in seven games). Bijan Robinson has averaged 46.3 rush yards in six games vs. Tampa." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Ravens vs. Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Zay Flowers, Ravens, Over 76.5 total receiving yards

"Zay Flowers is in the midst of a JSN breakout season and has eye-popping efficiency metrics," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "Flowers leads all WRs in YPRR and has been truly dominant for a Ravens passing offense that has featured more volume compared to previous seasons. This is a great spot in a game where Lamar is likely to suit up, coupled with a lofty total and a porous Bills pass defense that ranks dead last in EPA allowed per dropback. If this game is high-scoring, he could go absolutely thermonuclear. I'll be laddering Zay up to 125 yards." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Browns vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Steelers (-3.5)

"Which Browns road team shows up? The one that totaled 22 points in losses at the Jaguars and Jets or the one that scored 27 in wins at the Bucs and Titans?," Matt Severance asked. "And Cleveland beat visiting Pittsburgh in Week 2. But the Steelers are on a crazy 11-0 ATS home run in AFC North games. They haven't lost at home to Cleveland in the regular season in a couple of decades. The model has a 10-point win." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Colts vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Parker Washington, Jaguars, Over 64.5 total receiving yards

"Colts slot corner Justin Walley left Week 7 with a knee injury, and he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday," Larry Hartstein said. "If he can't play, Indy would go with Kapena Gushiken in the slot. That would be a dream matchup for Parker Washington, who's drawn 20 targets the past two games and leads Jacksonville in target share. Back Washington to clear this prop total for the fourth time this season." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Jets (-1.5)

"Initially I was leaning Raiders in this matchup of bad teams, due to their coaching edge," Larry Hartstein said. "But it's actually a brutal spot for Vegas. They've played four straight strong opponents and now have to travel east for an early start. The last time they came to the East Coast, they were obliterated at New England. Geno Smith has extra motivation against his former team, and Ashton Jeanty's bulletin-board comments should only help New York's defense. Back the Jets to bounce back from last week's humbling home loss to Miami." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Vikings vs. Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Lions (-3)

"The Vikings are the sole undefeated team remaining, but now the schedule gets difficult," R.J. White said. "Their offense has not impressed despite their record, scoring just four TDs since Week 1. The passing attack was not able to take advantage of a plus matchup against the Colts, with no players recording 50 receiving yards. The Lions defense was able to limit explosive plays from a much better Packers offense last week, holding every player under 60 receiving yards with Brian Branch back in action. The Lions should be more familiar with Brian Flores' aggressive tendencies after Minnesota held the last three teams it faced under 100 net yards. That's not going to happen against this strong Lions attack." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Titans vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Over 73.5 total receiving yards

"Ja'Marr Chase has had a quiet season by his lofty standards and the alpha WR has yet to eclipse 100 yards in a game this season," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz said. "I think that is likely to change this week when he and the Bengals take on a poor Titans team. The Titans are a pass funnel, on one hand they possess an above-average run defense paired with a pass defense that ranks 27th in EPA per play. This is a mouthwatering matchup as the Titans have surrendered the fourth-most yards to opposing WRs. The Bengals have been ineffective running the ball this season, so I think while this game is competitive, Joe Burrow will be attacking Tennessee's defense down the field." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Chargers vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Kyren Williams, Rams, Over 58.5 total rushing yards

"Sean McVay finally realized his team can run the ball last week and he unleashed both of his running backs for a total of 192 yards on 33 totes," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Kyren Williams had 99 of those yards, and he's consistently stayed first in line for carries before Blake Corum. The Rams will face the Chargers, who rank 28th in DVOA against the run (per FTN) while allowing 105 yards per game to running backs (eighth most). They struggle more so against man/gap runs, allowing 4.76 yards per carry — Williams is at a gaudy 5.42 clip in that scheme. Even out of a bye, I don't expect the Chargers to do anything to pressure the Rams out of a neutral game-script at worst. Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Chiefs (-1.5)

"The Chiefs just got dominated, while the Broncos offense looked the best it has all year," R.J. White said. "But that comes down to opposition, as the Chiefs faced the best defense in the league while the Broncos faced one of the worst. When these teams met in Week 1, the Broncos managed just 176 yards of offense and had no answers for Kenneth Walker, who had 191 yards of offense himself. Now Jaylen Waddle is in question for this matchup due to a chest injury, so I don't know how the Broncos move the ball consistently and score points. This is a good buy-low spot for Kansas City and a sell-high spot for Denver, and I'd make this line Chiefs -3." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Patriots vs. Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Hunter Henry, Patriots, Over 35.5 total receiving yards

"A.J. Brown has been back in action for two weeks, and he's yet to have a significant impact on Hunter Henry's production," R.J. White said. "Henry set a season high with 48 yards in Week 6 even with Brown getting 10 targets, then had his best game last week with 71 yards while catching all seven targets, both season-highs. The Dolphins see the fewest targets to receivers in the league by a wide margin, but the same isn't true at tight end, where they give up the second-most receptions per game and the fourth-most yards. I prefer going yardage instead of receptions but think Henry is a good bet to be the featured part of the passing attack in this matchup once again." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Eagles vs. Commanders, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Eagles (+6)

"The Eagles remain beset by injuries heading into another primetime matchup, but they held their own against the Cowboys and held a lead late in the third quarter," R.J. White said. "Ultimately, their defense was not able to get enough stops on a dangerous Cowboys offense, but this is a step down in quality of opponent, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Washington's one win this year featured just one drive longer than 43 yards but somehow 33 points on the scoreboard, and they have the 31st scoring defense in the league. I don't think these units collectively deserved to be favored by this much against basically anyone, so I'm fading the massive market line move on this game." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Monday, Nov. 2

Bears vs. Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Seahawks (-3)

"Both teams made high-profile trades this week in hopes of a Super Bowl run," Larry Hartstein said. "I like the Seahawks at home, but would not lay more than a field goal. The Seahawks did not allow a 10-yard run or a 20-yard catch in last week's stomping of the Chiefs. With Nick Emmanwori back to full health, Seattle's defense looks as good as last year's unit. The Seahawks rank No. 2 in points per drive allowed (1.45) and explosive play percentage allowed (4.9). Sam Darnold got untracked last week, only committing one backbreaking turnover. Despite the loss of left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), Seattle should have enough offensive success to cover." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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