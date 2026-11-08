The Week 9 NFL schedule features plenty of intriguing matchups, such as Packers vs. Patriots, Broncos vs. Panthers and Raiders vs. 49ers as part of the Sunday NFL slate, leading into primetime action of Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football and Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. After today, we'll be halfway through the 2026 NFL season, which has given the SportsLine team of NFL experts plenty of data to make weekly NFL bets. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) is inactive on Sunday, making way for Drew Lock to start against the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET. Bet on NFL Week 9 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Lions vs. Dolphins, Browns vs. Saints or Cardinals vs. Seahawks, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps. The Week 9 NFL slate concludes with Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football, with the Vikings starting Carson Wentz at quarterback. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 9 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Nov. 8

Broncos vs. Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Panthers (+2.5)

"Carolina has lost two straight and their stock is dipping while Denver's is on the rise after four straight wins, most recently over rival Kansas City, bumping the Broncos into first place in the AFC West," Brady Kannon said. "That was a huge victory, avenging an embarrassing loss to KC in Week 1. Now a home underdog who won outright is being cast into the role of road favorite. The line was 3, and now it's 2.5. That tells me the market agrees with me and the play is on the underdog here. If you can find a 3, even better, and the Panthers are a great 6-point teaser candidate as well. I would not be at all surprised if Carolina won the game outright." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Cowboys vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Javonte Williams, Cowboys, Over 70.5 total rushing yards

"Javonte Williams hasn't had the strongest season from an efficiency standpoint, however he has a very valuable, high-usage role in a potent Dallas offense with no other threats to his workload," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "I think a lot of Williams' inefficiency can be chalked up to a difficult schedule, which will not be the case against a putrid Colts run defense that ranks 31st in EPA allowed per rush. Considering Williams' attempts line is set at 17.5, and he's been routinely handling large workloads, I think he'll be effective in this matchup, but could even get us home on sheer volume." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Jets vs. Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs, Over 90.5 total rushing yards

"This is a get-right spot for the Chiefs, who threw the game away last week vs. the Broncos," David Bearman said. "The Jets' defense has allowed 125.6 rushing yards per game over the last five games, with opposing running backs receiving 26+ combined carries during that stretch. Kenneth Walker III has dropped off since starting the season on fire, rushing for only 105 total yards in the last two games, but that was vs. the Seahawks and Broncos, not the Jets. Walker should get 20-25 carries and get over 100 yards with a game script that favors him." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Lions vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Sam LaPorta, Lions, Over 43.5 total receiving yards

"Sam LaPorta gets an A+ matchup on Sunday against the Dolphins. 64% of both of LaPorta's targets and receiving yards come from when he's aligned in-line, and the Dolphins are allowing the second-highest target rate to that positioning," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "This also includes the third-highest yards per game (52) and second-highest yards per route run (2.35). When also factoring in LaPorta's catches from the slot, he should be able to capitalize on the soft coverage from the Dolphins' linebackers and safeties." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Browns vs. Saints, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Browns (+3)

"Whether the Saints face Shedeur Sanders at QB or Deshaun Watson, this matchup is more about the Browns' defense being able to collapse the pocket against Saints QB Tyler Shough," Emory Hunt said. "That, coupled with the potential of Sanders being able to attack deeper downfield vs. a secondary that tends to give up a lot of big plays, is enough to back the Browns on the road." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Giants vs. Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Giants (-3)

"The Eagles have lost six straight after starting 2-0, and they've covered only once in their eight games so far this season," Micah Roberts said. "In the last three weeks, they've played without Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after finding blood clots in his lungs while in London. Nick Sirianni's already apologizing for the season. J.J. McCarthy is looking like Jaxson Dart was supposed to look for the Giants. John Harbaugh is making the winning moves on the fly. That makes the Giants 4-2-1, covering five games, and in first place in the NFC East. Giants to cover." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Rams vs. Commanders, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Rams (-4.5)

"The Rams don't look like the Super Bowl favorites they were supposed to be," Adam Thompson said. "They've won two straight, however, by 14 and 15 points. Those were against the Raiders and Chargers, but they're no worse than the inconsistent Commanders, who have beaten the Seahawks but also were routed by the Colts and Cowboys. Washington has one of the league's bottom pass defenses, and the finally formed 1-2 punch of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams makes it tough to focus on Matthew Stafford." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Texans vs. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 41 total points

"Houston comes off the bye with an enviable matchup against a winless Chargers team, and it's a great get-right spot for a defense that's underwhelmed this year," R.J. White said. "The Chargers haven't scored an offensive touchdown since Week 5, and only one of their games has gone over 40 points on the season with the defense at least putting up a fight most weeks. The Texans offense has been able to put up points but is largely one-dimensional with the run game not working, which makes it easier for the Chargers to gameplan. This feels like a game that tops out at 24-17 but probably ends up falling well short of 41." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, Over 32.5 total receiving yards

"Ashton Jeanty saw his playing time plummet last week as he continued to be phased out of the rushing attack, but he still made an impact as a receiver thanks to a 45-yard catch," R.J. White said. "That gave him 50 receiving yards in four of the last five games and 36 receiving yards in six straight. He's only fallen short of this mark once this season, and even there, he had seven targets but couldn't gain longer than seven yards on any of his four receptions. The 49ers have surrendered seven RB receptions per game, and they're the only defense giving up 50 receiving yards to RBs. I like buying the dip and hoping his playing time rebounds, but he could hit this number in limited work." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Packers vs. Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Packers (+3.5)

"This will be a very good game between two of the NFL's best squads and best QBs," Emory Hunt said. "What has been the difference in the Packers the last two weeks has been the addition of RB Josh Jacobs. While the numbers don't wow you, it's his presence that has given this offense the requisite balance. I expect a back-and-forth affair that'll be more like a two point or field goal type game." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Cardinals vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Under 19.5 yards for longest reception

"Michael Wilson is under this line in six of eight games this season," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The crux of this bet is me not buying into what we saw in week eight. Wilson had four grabs of 20+ yards against the Cowboys — the only four catches of 20+ air yards he's recorded this season. And the Seahawks allowed four catches of 15+ air yards to receivers aligned out wide against the Bears, with only eight in the seven games allowed previously. Both Wilson and the Seahawks defense had outlier matchups, and I'm counting on a bounce-back for the latter." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Buccaneers vs. Bears, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Bears (-6)

"The Bears are off a stunning performance in Seattle, and we have to be careful not to buy high," R.J. White said. "But the lookahead for this game was also Bears -6, and I'm more a believer that the Bears are an elite team with Jeffery Simmons stabilizing the defense than I am the Buccaneers are a good team after two weird wins where they didn't have to throw the ball. The Bucs' defense has been strong this season, but Chicago just carved up what might be the best defense in the league, so I can't expect scoring will be impossible for the Bears. If the Bucs get behind, will we finally see something from the passing attack? I think this should be north of 7."

Monday, Nov. 9

Bills vs. Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Justin Jefferson, Vikings, Over 75.5 receiving yards

"Carson Wentz will be under center on MNF when the Bills take on the Vikings," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "This is good news for Justin Jefferson as the pair has shown very good chemistry. This is an excellent matchup in what should be a competitive game environment." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

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