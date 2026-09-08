The 2026 NFL schedule kicks off over a four out of six-day stretch when the New England Patriots battle the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The game will be a rematch from last February's Super Bowl LX matchup, which saw the Seahawks roll to a 29-13 win. The next night, Myles Garrett makes his Rams debut when Los Angeles takes on San Francisco at Melbourne, Australia. Thirteen games follow on Sunday, including a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants as John Harbaugh makes his New York debut as coach. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Week 1 ends with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday's largest spreads include Cardinals vs. Chargers (-9.5), Browns vs. Jaguars (-8.5) and Saints vs. Lions (-7). The smallest spreads in Week 1 include Bills vs. Texans (+1), Jets vs. Titans (-1.5) and Packers vs. Vikings (-1.5). Before making any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 1, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 1 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 1 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 1, the AI says the Ravens (-3.5, 47.5), cover comfortably against the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. A healthy Lamar Jackson is back. Last season he played in 13 games and threw for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Baltimore is looking to reclaim the AFC North after finishing second to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. The Colts welcome the return of Daniel Jones as they try to wrestle control of the AFC South from Houston and Jacksonville. SportsLine AI rates the Ravens as an A+ spread pick and also predicts a 29-16 win on average. See its other Week 1 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 1 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 1 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.