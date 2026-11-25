Several divisional and conference matchups highlight the Thanksgiving Week 12 schedule. Among the divisional matches on Sunday include the Jets vs. Dolphins (+3.5), Titans vs. Jaguars (-14.5) and Seahawks vs. 49ers (-3). There are also a number of intriguing intraconference matchups. They include Falcons vs. Vikings (-7), Ravens vs. Texans (-7), Patriots vs. Chargers (-1.5), Commanders vs. Cardinals (+7) and Raiders vs. Browns (-4.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 12 also features a divisional matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' That's when the visiting Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3). The over/under is 43.5, but these teams combined for 56 points when they last met in Week 7, a 43-13 Tampa Bay rout. Before making any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 12, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 12 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 12 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 12, SportsLine AI is projecting a 23-16 win by the Dolphins over the Jets. The Dolphins (1-9) are fourth in the AFC East and have dropped four in a row following last Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Jets (3-8), meanwhile, are third in the division and are coming off a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins are looking to complete the season sweep. Miami defeated New York 28-25 on Oct. 25.

The Dolphins will again be led by backup quarterback Kyle McCord. He made his first start two weeks ago when starting quarterback Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve with a groin/core injury. McCord has struggled in his starts, completing 29 of 65 pass attempts (44.6%) for 311 yards and one interception. He has carried four times for 13 yards and one touchdown. Running back Ollie Gordon has rushed for 608 yards on 138 carries (4.4 average) and four touchdowns.

The Jets are powered by quarterback Geno Smith. In 11 starts, he has completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,402 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 102.7. Running back Braelon Allen leads the ground attack. In 11 games, he has carried 144 times for 713 yards and three touchdowns.

SportsLine AI is going Under (40.5) and likes the Dolphins (+168) as the best bet on the money line. See its other Week 12 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 12 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 12 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 12 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.