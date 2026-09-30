Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations will be desperate to pick up win No. 1 as the Week 4 NFL schedule is approaching. On Sunday, the Houston Texans look to get into the win column against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (+2.5), while the Los Angeles Chargers seek their first win against the Seahawks (-7) in Seattle. The highest over/under of any of the Sunday games is an AFC matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals (O/U 51.5) at Cincinnati. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Week 4 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints (-2.5). The Falcons are coming off a 35-14 win at Green Bay, while New Orleans dropped a 35-27 decision to the Las Vegas Raiders. Before making any Week 4 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 4, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 4 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 4 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 4, SportsLine AI is projecting a 21-19 win for the Cardinals against the Giants. After an opening-game 26-14 win over the Chargers, the Cardinals have dropped two in a row, including a 36-30 decision at San Francisco in Week 3. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a solid outing in the loss to the 49ers, completing 38 of 52 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

New York, meanwhile, moved to 2-1 with a 12-7 win over Tennessee. Giants' starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, so New York went out and traded for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on Monday. Jameis Winston, however, is expected to start for the Giants in Week 4. In two games this season, he has completed 51% of his passes for 229 yards and one interception.

SportsLine AI rates the Under (44.5) in Cardinals vs. Giants as a B-level pick. With the spread currently at Arizona (-1.5), the Cardinals are the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 4 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 4 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 4 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.