Week 7 features a number of key divisional matchups despite four teams having byes -- the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers and Commanders. Among the top divisional games include Bengals vs. Ravens (-3), Dolphins vs. Jets (-4.5), Buccaneers vs. Panthers (-3.5) and Packers vs. Lions (-3). There are several intriguing interconference matchups as well. Among them are Colts vs. Vikings (-6.5), Giants vs. Texans (-10), Broncos vs. Cardinals (+4), Rams vs. Raiders (+4.5) and Chiefs vs. Seahawks (-2.5). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 7 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5) in a key NFC East matchup as Philadelphia moves forward without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is expected to miss the rest of the season due to blood clots. Before making any Week 7 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 7, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 7 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 7 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 7, SportsLine AI is projecting a 25-18 win by the Broncos over the Cardinals. The Broncos, who won the AFC West title a year ago, are second in the division at 4-2, behind the 5-0 Chiefs. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are tied for third in the NFC West at 2-4. They are coming off an 18-16 last-second victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Broncos are led by quarterback Bo Nix, who has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Running back J.K. Dobbins powers the rushing attack, carrying 81 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle leads the receiving corps. In six games, he has 22 receptions for 228 yards (10.4 average) and one touchdown.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett helps lead the Arizona offense. In six games, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions. Tight end Trey McBride is his top target. He leads the team with 49 receptions for 361 yards (7.4 average) and three touchdowns.

SportsLine AI is going Under (43.5) and likes the Broncos (-4.5) as the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 7 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 7 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 7 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.