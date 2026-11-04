Several interconference matchups highlight Week 9 despite two teams having byes -- the Steelers and Titans. Among the top interconference games include Bengals vs. Falcons (+3), Browns vs. Saints (-3), Cowboys vs. Colts (+6), Broncos vs. Panthers (+2.5), Lions vs. Dolphins (+7), Packers vs. Patriots (-3), Raiders vs. 49ers (-10), and Bills vs. Vikings (+3.5) on 'Monday Night Football.' There are a few key divisional matchups as well, including Giants vs. Eagles (+3.5) and Cardinals vs. Seahawks (-12.5). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 9 also features a key NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' That's when the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears (-6) as Chicago looks to build off its big win at Seattle in Week 8. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 9, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 9 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 9 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 9, SportsLine AI is projecting a 23-20 win by the Packers over the Patriots. The Patriots, who won the AFC East title a year ago, are second in the division at 5-3, behind the 6-1 Bills. The Packers, meanwhile, are 5-3, one of four teams in the NFC North with five wins or more. Green Bay is coming off 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29.

The Packers are led by quarterback Jordan Love, who has completed 61.5% of his passes for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for one touchdown. Wide receiver Christian Watson has 42 receptions for 708 yards (16.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has 13 big plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 81.

Third-year veteran quarterback Drake Maye leads the New England offense. In eight starts, he has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted eight times. His top target has been tight end Hunter Henry, who has 29 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

SportsLine AI is going Under (46.5) and likes the Packers (+3) as the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 9 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 9 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 9 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.