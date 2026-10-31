Several key divisional and conference matchups highlight Week 8 despite four teams having byes -- the Texans, Saints, Giants and 49ers. Among the top divisional games include Vikings vs. Lions (-3.5), Falcons vs. Buccaneers (-2.5), Browns vs. Steelers (-3.5), Colts vs. Jaguars (-10), Chiefs vs. Broncos (+1.5), Patriots vs. Dolphins (+7) and Eagles vs. Commanders (-5.5). There are several key intraconference matchups including Ravens vs. Bills (-3), with Lamar Jackson returning for Baltimore, and Cardinals vs. Cowboys (-7), with Arizona defeating Dallas in four straight. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 8 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears versus the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (-3) in a key NFC matchup. Chicago just traded for three-time All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons, while Seattle RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) is expected to make his season debut. Before making any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 8, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 8 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 8 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 8, SportsLine AI is projecting a 31-28 win by the Patriots over the Dolphins. The Patriots, who won the AFC East title a year ago, are second in the division at 4-3, behind the 5-1 Bills. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are fourth in the division at 1-5. They are coming off 28-25 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Dolphins are led by quarterback Malik Willis, who has completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed 35 times for 223 yards (6.4 average) and three touchdowns. Running back Ollie Gordon leads the ground attack with 72 carries for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Third-year veteran quarterback Drake Maye leads the New England offense. In seven starts, he has completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been intercepted eight times. His top target has been tight end Hunter Henry, who has 26 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

SportsLine AI is going Over (44.5) and likes the Dolphins (+7) as the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 8 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 8 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 8 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.