The Week 5 NFL schedule features a number of key division rival games, including the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3), Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers (+2.5), Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5), Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (+7) and New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders (-3.5), in which Jayden Daniels will be back under center. There will be 13 games on Sunday, including Baltimore vs. Atlanta (+3.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' Among the top in-conference matchups include the Las Vegas Raiders at the New England Patriots (-3.5) and Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (+1.5). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 5 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup will be between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) in what could be a Super Bowl preview in which Aaron Donald (back) is expected to make his return after missing Week 4, while DJ Moore (shoulder) is questionable for Buffalo. Before making any Week 5 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 5, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 5 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 5 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 5, SportsLine AI is projecting a 30-29 surprising upset win for the Dolphins over the Bengals. After starting the season 2-0, Cincinnati has dropped back-to-back games, including a 22-17 decision to Jacksonville in Week 4. Quarterback Joe Burrow powers the Bengals, having completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,171 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off three times.

Miami, meanwhile, is winless in four games, but played the Minnesota Vikings tough last Sunday, losing 15-10 at Minnesota. Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has struggled at times, completing 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He has also rushed for one score on 19 carries for 112 yards.

SportsLine AI rates the Over (42.5) in Bengals vs. Dolphins as an A+ level pick. With the spread currently at Cincinnati -7.5, the Dolphins are the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 5 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 5 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 5 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.