Early-season injuries have already struck several teams, while others are desperate to get a win as Week 3 of the NFL season features Atlanta at Green Bay on Thursday, 14 games on Sunday and one on Monday. Among Sunday's more intriguing matchups is an AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5). The highest O/U of any of the Sunday games is an interconference matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys (52.5) in Brazil. It is one of six interconference matchups in Week 3. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Week 3 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears (+4.5). The Eagles are coming off a 24-20 win at Tennessee, while Chicago dropped a 9-3 decision to the Minnesota Vikings as Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was carted off the field with a hamstring injury. Before making any Week 3 NFL picks, or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 3, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 3 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 3 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 3, SportsLine AI is projecting a 20-19 win for the Patriots against the Jaguars. After an opening-night 13-10 loss at Seattle, the Patriots regrouped and put forth a dominating performance in a 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. New England's defense limited the Steelers to just 235 total yards, sacking Aaron Rodgers four times for 43 yards.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, saw a 10-point second-half lead slip away in the 20-13 loss to the Broncos. Jacksonville was limited to 268 total yards. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards and one interception. SportsLine AI rates the Under (44.5) in Patriots vs. Jaguars as an A-level pick. With the spread currently at Jacksonville (-3), New England is the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 3 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 3 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 3 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.