Two AFC heavyweights square off in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens hit the road and visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Ravens and Chiefs have had many thrilling battles over the years, including a 17-10 Chiefs win in Baltimore in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Both squads sit at 1-2 entering this contest. The Ravens lost to the Lions on Monday night in Week 3, while the Chiefs got their first win of the year on Sunday night against the Giants.

We'll look at some of the best player props for Ravens vs. Chiefs in Week 4, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For those interested in NFL betting, check out our betting guide. You can also take a look at the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model for the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, projections and expert picks.

Derrick Henry Under 80.5 rushing yards (-110)

This is always a risky play, since Henry is more than capable of breaking off a big run from anywhere on the field. However, the veteran back has struggled in his last two games. Henry has combined for just 73 yards across Weeks 2 and 3. The Ravens are not going to go away from giving him the ball, but we could see more passing plays to push defensive fronts back a bit. The Chiefs made it a point to bottle up Saquon Barkley in Week 2, yielding 88 yards on 22 carries. Kansas City is likely to throw extra defenders forward to contain Henry, and I think he goes Under on his rushing yards prop again in Week 4.

Patrick Mahomes Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-108)

Mahomes remains one of the most dynamic players in the game, even if his supporting cast hasn't been as sharp. The Chiefs are still going to be without Rashee Rice, though Xavier Worthy could come back this week. Regardless, Mahomes has seen his passing touchdown numbers fall. He's gone Under this line in every game so far this season and threw for one touchdown or less in eight games a year ago. The Ravens have been gashed on the ground this year, so the Chiefs are likely to lean on the ground game in this contest.

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown (+180)

Jackson has rushed for three touchdowns in five career regular season games against the Chiefs. The Ravens quarterback has looked uncomfortable in the pocket at times, and while he has the ability to make plays happen when things break down, he hasn't been able to rip off the big runs in key moments. I expect Jackson to get more designed runs in Week 4, partially to take pressure off Henry but also to give the quarterback more confidence. Baltimore stalled out on too many drives in Week 3, and a good way to stay ahead of the chains is to give Jackson running lanes. He should find the end zone in Week 4.