The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants meet on Sunday, Sept. 28, in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season with both teams heading in opposite directions. The Chargers are 3-0 entering this contest and have looked like the best team in the AFC thanks to Justin Herbert's stellar play and a stingy defense. Meanwhile, the Giants have lost all three of their games and are now turning to Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles has one of the best offenses in the league, but that hasn't necessarily translated into points at a similar clip, while the Giants rank 27th in points per game despite their crazy 40-37 Week 2 contest against the Cowboys. How many touchdowns will we see from these two teams in Week 4? And more importantly, which players will be finding the end zone? Here's a look at who we think NFL bettors should target as anytime touchdown scorers in Week 4 for Chargers vs. Giants. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer bets

Ladd McConkey anytime touchdown (+175)

The emergence of Quentin Johnston as a deep threat and Keenan Allen returning to form in Los Angeles' offense has not helped McConkey, who has caught 15 passes for 123 yards through three games. The former Georgia product was one of the breakout stars on this team a year ago but now trails both Johnston and Allen in target share. The Giants rank 28th in passing yards allowed per game and the Chargers are letting Herbert throw the ball around, so this is a great matchup for McConkey to have a big game. He's a strong bet to find paydirt at these odds.

Jaxson Dart anytime touchdown (+250)

Dart has taken a few situational snaps for the Giants this season, and more often than not, it involves him running the ball. The Giants are down Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a couple weeks, meaning Cam Skattebo will take over as the starter in the backfield. Dart's rushing ability is something the Giants are likely to take advantage of should they get near the goal line. The rookie has a certain flair about him, which is why New York drafted him late in the first round. And while he does occasionally get careless with the ball, Dart can make plays with his legs. Even against a stiff Chargers defense, I like Dart as an anytime touchdown scorer in Week 4.

Hassan Haskins anytime touchdown (+380)

Omarion Hampton is going to be the starting running back, and with Najee Harris done for the year, Haskins is the natural change-of-pace option. Jim Harbaugh has a soft spot for Haskins due to their Michigan connection, and he will likely give him some run, especially in short-yardage situations. Even with the Chargers giving Herbert the green light to throw the ball at will, this game could get out of hand. That'll lead to more rushing attempts and potentially more work than usual for Haskins.