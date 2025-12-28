A pair of division titles - the final two postseason berths - could be secured in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers can capture their first AFC North crown since 2020 with a road victory against the Cleveland Browns, and the Carolina Panthers can end Tampa Bay's four-year reign in the NFC South with a home win against the Seattle Seahawks and a Buccaneers loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Pittsburgh (9-6), which defeated Cleveland 23-9 at home in Week 6, will make its fifth trip to the playoffs in six seasons and render its Week 18 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens meaningless by posting its fourth consecutive victory. The Browns are looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

Carolina (8-7), which hasn't won the division since 2015, gained the upper hand in the NFC South by edging Tampa Bay 23-20 at home last week. It was the third straight setback and sixth in seven games for the Buccaneers (7-8), who must end their slide keep alive their postseason hopes as they host the Panthers in a potential clash for the division title in Week 18.

For Sunday's matchups, top sportsbooks have set the passing yards prop for Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers at 183.5 yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Seattle's receiving yards prop at 90.5 and the rushing yards prop for Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving at 62.5.

Before you play a side on Rodgers, Smith-Njigba, Irving or any player prop for Week 17 of the NFL season, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The expert is +1267 on his last 73 NFL player prop picks. Here are his picks and analysis.

Darnell Washington Over 26.5 receiving yards

Another week, another Washington Over.

Washington has cleared this receiving yards line in four of his last seven games when fully healthy, coinciding with a bump in his snap and route share. The Steelers will be without receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin on Sunday, which should create even more opportunities for the massive tight end.

The Browns employ man coverage at the league's highest rate, and Washington now owns the highest target rate of the Steelers' pass catchers against man (23.5%, per PFF), sans Metcalf.

The weather will be rough but Washington's low average depth of target and yards-after-catch ability should keep him plenty involved. I'd bet this up to Over 27.5 yards.

Colston Loveland Over 3.5 receptions

Loveland has cleared this line in six of his last eight games, despite a string of brutal matchups and weather. He'll have neither of those on Sunday Night Football in San Francisco.

The 49ers really have struggled to defend tight ends since losing star linebacker Fred Warner for the season. Higher volume pass-catching tight ends have thrashed this defense – Trey McBride had 10 receptions while Kyle Pitts hauled in seven passes.

Overall, the 49ers allow the most catches per game out of the slot (7.8, per Fantasy Points), and the seventh-most to in-line tight ends (3.4). Loveland should thrive in a better passing environment than what he's experienced over the last few weeks. I'd bet this up to -145.