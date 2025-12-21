The Seattle Seahawks and defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles already have clinched playoff berths in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, and six more can join them before the week concludes. One of those clubs is the surprising New England Patriots (11-3), who went 4-13 each of the last two campaigns but have returned to prominence in Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach of the team with which he won three Super Bowls as a player and can return to the postseason for the first time in four years with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football or a loss by either the Houston Texans earlier in the day or the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

The Denver Broncos (12-2) already have secured a playoff spot and can win their first AFC West title since 2015 with a triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers in their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Denver has posted 11 consecutive victories since dropping a 23-20 decision at Los Angeles in Week 3.

For Sunday's matchup between the Broncos and Jaguars, top sportsbooks have set the passing yards prop for Denver's Bo Nix at 236.5 yards while Travis Etienne Jr. of Jacksonville - who is 51 yards away from the third 1,000-yard season of his four-year NFL career - has his rushing yards prop set at 60.5.

Jalen Coker Over 38.5 receiving yards

Coker has come on strong for the playoff-hopeful Panthers, clearing this line in three of the last four games while registering 60 and 74 yards the last two weeks. With teammate Tet McMillan battling injuries and clearly not at 100%, Coker has led Carolina in targets each of the last two contests.

Despite the Panthers' lower-volume passing attack, I expect them to struggle against Tampa Bay's run defense, which ranks third in EPA per attempt (per FTN).

The Buccaneers' defense has struggled against the slot of late, allowing 92.9 receiving yards per game since Week 7 (the third-most over that span, per Fantasy Points). Coker runs 61% of his routes out of the slot and should be able to capitalize in a soft matchup.

I'd bet this up to Over 41.5 yards.

Darnell Washington Over 23.5 receiving yards

Washington has cleared this line in four of his last six full games. Continuing to pace Pittsburgh's tight ends in snaps and routes, Washington has developed into a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers.

I expect Detroit's high-powered offense to force the Steelers into a passing game script. And with the Lions being stingy against the backfield in the passing game (they are in the top five in both targets and receptions allowed to running backs), Rodgers is likely to utilize his tight ends more on check downs.

Plus, the Lions have been gashed by the position over the last two weeks, as they're missing both of their starting safeties. I'd bet this line up to Over 25.5 yards.

George Pickens Over 4.5 receptions

This is an interestingly low line for Pickens, who has cleared this total in seven of the 10 full games in which he's played with CeeDee Lamb this season.

Dallas' coaches have talked this week about getting Pickens the ball more often. Even though the Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention, there could be a bump in Pickens' first reads to keep him happy as they hope to re-sign him this offseason.

It isn't the best matchup but Pickens regularly has cleared this line in suboptimal spots. I'd bet this to -150.

