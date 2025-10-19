The New England Patriots look to remain perfect on the road when they visit the Tennessee TItans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. New England (4-2), which has won three straight overall and is even with the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC East but owns the tiebreaker, has won all three of its games away from home this year. Tennessee (1-5) returns to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where it is 0-2 this campaign, after a three-game road trip during which it lost twice.

For Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Titans, top sportsbooks have set the rushing yards prop for Tennessee's Tony Pollard at 45.5 yards, while Drake Maye of New England has his passing yards prop set at 228.5.

Before you play a side on Pollard, Maye or any player prop for Week 7 of the NFL season, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The SportsLine expert has gone 35-28 (+169) in his last 63 NFL player prop picks. Here are his analysis and picks:

Troy Franklin Over 32.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

Franklin has emerged in his second NFL season as a reliable contributor for the Broncos.

The Oregon product has cleared this line in four of six games this season while running the second-most routes for the Broncos. Aligning mostly out of the slot, he'll face the Giants' Andru Phillips, who has allowed the second-most receptions in his coverage among all cornerbacks (per PFF).

Overall, the Giants have allowed the second-most receiving yards to opposing receivers, and Franklin should benefit from New York's man-coverage rate (third-highest). I'd bet this up to Over 35.5 receiving yards.

Jacoby Brissett Over 33.5 pass attempts (-115, bet365)

In a spot start last week in place of the injured Kyler Murray, Brissett threw a whopping 44 passes in a close game against the Colts.

With Murray still out for Week 7, I'm expecting Brissett to continue to air it out against Green Bay. The Packers are allowing the most pass attempts per game to opposing quarterbacks (40.4), with opponents throwing at the highest clip against them in neutral game scripts (66%, per Roto Viz).

The Cardinals' running game has struggled massively without both James Conner and Trey Benson, and the Packers are only allowing 3.6 yards per carry (fourth-best).

I'd bet this up to Over 35.5 attempts, as I have Brissett projected closer to 37 attempts.

Tyjae Spears Over 10.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

Spears played 59% of Tennessee's offensive snaps last week, including 31 of its 44 pass plays. With Pollard largely inefficient, I'm expecting Spears to continue to dominate the pass-play work, after making four catches for 19 yards last week.

The Patriots' run defense is stout (sixth in DVOA, per FTN), and the Titans are without leading receiver Calvin Ridley. New England allows 38 receiving yards to opposing running backs, and I'm expecting a negative game script for the struggling Titans.

My projections have Spears closer to 15 receiving yards on Sunday. I'd bet this up to Over 12.5 receiving yards.