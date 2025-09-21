The Dallas Cowboys will travel to the Windy City when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The Cowboys are coming off a wild 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants in Week 2, while the Bears got demolished at the hands of the Detroit Lions 52-21. Chicago is hoping to get its first win of the season in a game that could turn into another track meet. With the potential for a lot of points to be scored, which players offer the best value as anytime touchdown scorers in this Week 3 clash?

If you're new to NFL betting, take a look at our NFL betting guide. We'll be using DraftKings for Cowboys vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer odds. For the latest SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model projections for Cowboys vs. Bears and expert picks on the game, head to SportsLine.

Top Cowboys vs. Bears anytime touchdown props:

Javonte Williams (-120)

The Cowboys' backfield has largely been settled for now, with Williams handling most of the snaps. Rookie Jaydon Blue isn't a factor yet, and Miles Sanders gets the occasional touch here and there. Sanders has been getting some goal-line work, but Williams remains the lead back. He's moving better than he did a year ago and should be able to find room to run against this Bears defense. The Cowboys are moving the ball well overall and should have plenty of chances in the red zone, which means more high-quality touches for Williams to find the end zone.

Rome Odunze (+155)

Even though D.J. Moore is considered the top receiver in this Bears offense, Odunze has the superior connection with Caleb Williams. The Washington product appears to be breaking out in his second season under new head coach Ben Johnson, putting up 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks. He's already matched his touchdown output from last season. The Cowboys are still down Daron Bland and Trevon Diggs is likely to shadow Moore, which means more favorable matchups for Odunze on Sunday.

Jake Ferguson (+210)

Lost in all the Trey McBride hoopla from a year ago is the fact Ferguson didn't score a touchdown all year. Part of this was because Dak Prescott wasn't on the field for most of the season, but the Dallas tight end also never quite found his role in the offense. That has changed through two games, with Ferguson getting plenty of looks. He's only played one game against the Bears, but he did catch one pass for one yard and one touchdown. Ferguson will get most of the tight end snaps, and with Dallas expected to be knocking on the door of the end zone often, he's worth taking a flier on at this line.