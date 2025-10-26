The Denver Broncos seek their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. Denver (5-2) improved to 3-0 at home this year with last week's amazing 33-32 comeback triumph over the New York Giants in which it trailed 19-0 after three quarters. Dallas (3-3-1), which is just 1-3 on the road, is coming off a 44-22 home win against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys have lost their last seven meetings with the Broncos, including three in Denver.

Jerry Jeudy Under 18.5 yards on longest reception (-108, FanDuel)

Jeudy has yet to establish a connection with Dillon Gabriel. In the rookie quarterback's three starts, Jeudy's longest catch has been for just 16 yards.

In fact, Gabriel only has attempted four deep passes (20+ air yards) on his 121 dropbacks, and his 6.1 average depth of target is the lowest in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks.

On top of that, Jeudy will have a tough individual matchup against the Patriots' secondary - namely Christian Gonzalez. I'd bet this line to -125.

Woody Marks Over 16.5 receiving yards (-111, DraftKings)

Marks saw his highest snap share of the season last week at 63%, including 70% of pass plays.

On Sunday, the Texans' already struggling passing offense will be missing wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. That means Marks should have space to produce against a San Francisco defense that's allowed 129 receiving yards to opposing running backs over its last three games. And without All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, the individual matchup for Marks against the pass is not nearly as daunting.

I'm expecting Marks to be a major factor in Houston's passing game. I'd bet this up to Over 18.5 receiving yards.

Tyjae Spears Over 36.5 rushing + receiving yards (-116, DraftKings)

Spears has cleared this combined line in each of his last two games. After missing the first part of the season with an ankle injury, he has worked his way back and played more than 40% of the snaps each of the last two contests.

The Titans again will be without Calvin Ridley, meaning their running backs will be more active in the depleted aerial attack.

Against the AFC-leading Colts, this game has the Titans as massive two-touchdown underdogs. But Spears should factor in no matter the script, and he's more likely than fellow backfield member Tony Pollard to play garbage-time snaps, if that's how this game trends. I'd bet this line up to Over 39.5 yards.