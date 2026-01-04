Two games in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season will be front and center as they will determine the final playoff participant in each conference. An NFC South champion will be crowned when the Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints, although neither of those teams are in the running. If Atlanta completes a sweep of the season series, the Carolina Panthers (8-9) will win their first division title since 2015 while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) will make it five consecutive crowns should New Orleans end the regular season its fifth straight victory.

The AFC North winner will be decided when the two-time reigning champions Baltimore Ravens (8-8) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh had the opportunity to secure the title last week but dropped a 13-6 decision to the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore, which lost five of its first six games this season but used a five-game winning streak to vault back into contention for the crown before losing three of its next four, kept its hopes alive by routing the Green Bay Packers 41-24 behind a 216-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance by Derrick Henry.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC also is at stake Sunday. The Denver Broncos (13-3) will capture it with a home victory against the Los Angeles Chargers (11-5), but a loss would allow the New England Patriots (13-3) to earn the spot - and a first-round bye - with a triumph over the visiting Miami Dolphins (7-9). Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) could swoop in and finish atop the conference should both Denver and New England lose while they defeat the Tennessee Titans (3-13).

For Sunday's matchups, top sportsbooks have set the passing yards prop for both Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers at 207.5 yards, Bijan Robinson of Atlanta's rushing yards prop at 82.5 and the receiving yards prop for New Orleans' Juwan Johnson at 56.5.

Before you play a side on Jackson, Rodgers, Robinson, Johnson or any player prop for Week 18 of the NFL season, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The expert is +1605 on his last 83 NFL player prop picks. Here are his picks and analysis.

Parker Washington Over 47.5 receiving yards

Washington has cleared this line each of the last three weeks, recording 145 and 115 yards in the last two, on a team-leading 20 total targets.

Last game, he was on the field for 41 of Trevor Lawrence's 43 dropbacks, and I expect a similar snap share today as the Jaguars look to clinch the AFC South.

Washington, who has run 67% of his routes out of the slot over the last four games, will face a Tennessee secondary that allows the sixth-highest yards per route run to slot pass catchers this season (1.99, per Fantasy Points).

I'm counting on Lawrence to find his new go-to guy before this game gets out of hand. I'd bet this to Over 50.5 yards.

Michael Wilson 6+ receptions

We get one last ride on the wagon that is Michael Wilson receiving props when he suits up without Marvin Harrison Jr..

The Cardinals receiver has 59 total targets in the four games played without Harrison, accumulating a 31% target share and 42% first read rate per Fantasy Points.

The Rams are one of the teams that Wilson decimated during that stretch (11 catches on 16 targets), and I do expect a lot of volume again today.

While the Cardinals have nothing for which to play, I do see them playing their starters as head coach Jonathan Gannon is on the hot seat. It also doesn't hurt that Wilson is 93 yards away from 1,000 for the season.

I'd bet this line up to -155, with the option to reduce the juice by pairing it with an alternate receiving yards total.