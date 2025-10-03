Another week, another game overseas for the Minnesota Vikings. After playing in the first-ever regular-season game in Dublin last week, the Vikings will now welcome the Cleveland Browns to London. While Carson Wentz will remain under center for Minnesota in place of the injured JJ McCarthy, Cleveland has benched veteran Joe Flacco in favor of Dillon Gabriel, who will be making his first NFL start. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will have to wait for his own chance to start. Which NFL player props should you be targeting at the top top sportsbooks for this game?

Here, we dive into some of the best player props for Lions vs. Bengals in Week 5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in NFL betting, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. You can also take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model for the latest Vikings vs. Browns odds, projections and expert picks.

David Njoku Over 3.5 receptions (-118)

The always reliable Njoku figures to be a safety blanket of sorts for the rookie Gabriel, who may have a shortened playbook to work with while making his first pro start (and doing so overseas, no less). It's not hard to imagine Gabriel keeping his passes short, which should give Njoku plenty of chances to eat. The model forecasts 5.3 receptions for the big tight end.

Justin Jefferson Under 5.5 receptions (+108)

Cleveland's effectiveness against the run gets a lot of the headlines, but the Browns have also allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game thus far. The Browns' bruising defensive front should have Wentz running for cover early and often, and that could limit just how much Jefferson gets the ball in his hands. Furthermore, the star receiver has only cleared this line once this season (although it happened in last week's loss to the Steelers, when he hauled in 10 catches). The model projects 4.9 receptions for Jefferson.

Carson Wentz Over 30.5 passing attempts (-116)

How many points the Browns score with Gabriel under center is anyone's guess, but given how devastatingly effective Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense have been against the run (just 70.3 yards per game, the fewest in the league), it stands to reason that the Vikings will be attacking through the air quite often. The model has Wentz attempting 33.9 passes.