Ten teams enter Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season with 2-0 records, headlined by three NFC West squads with unblemished records. The Los Angeles Rams are in that group, but they'll be putting that record on the line when facing the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2025 Divisional Round. The Eagles are also 2-0 after winning the Super Bowl 59 rematch against the Chiefs in Week 2, meaning at least one undefeated team will fall in Week 3.

Here's a look at our favorite spread bets for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 3

Packers -8.5 vs. Browns

Green Bay has arguably the best defense in the league through two weeks, which should be enough to take down Joe Flacco and a flailing Browns squad on Sunday. The Packers will be without receiver Jayden Reed and the passing game still hasn't taken off, but Green Bay's defense has picked up the slack. The Browns simply don't have the talent to keep up with the Packers, even with the home crowd backing them. I'll take Green Bay in this one.

Cowboys +1.5 vs. Bears

Even though Dallas' defense is coming off a horrendous showing against the Giants, there's reason to believe this unit can bounce back even with Micah Parsons now in Green Bay. The Cowboys should eventually get Daron Bland and DeMarvion Overshown back, which will significantly boost this unit. While that's unlikely to happen in Week 3, Dallas' offense should be able to move the ball against a Chicago defense that just served up 51 points to the Lions in Week 2. Ben Johnson's offense has not been able to show consistency through two weeks, so the Bears might not be able to keep up in a game that could turn into a shootout. Dallas also has a great weapon in kicker Brandon Aubrey, who can routinely make 60-yard kicks to turn even short drives into points for the Cowboys.

Rams +3.5 vs. Eagles

If there wasn't a period of snow, the Rams likely would've won their playoff game against Philadelphia. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua connected for a big pass play on the final drive but could not put the finishing touches on what would've been a game-tying score. The Eagles were rolling on offense against the Cowboys before a weather delay, and they didn't get much going in Week 2 against Kansas City. If Jalen Hurts isn't making plays with his legs, this offense suddenly looks quite ordinary. I like the Rams to keep this one close, even on the road.

Chargers -2.5 vs. Broncos

Jim Harbaugh may be known for wanting to run the football and dominate the line of scrimmage, but the Chargers are letting Justin Herbert cook. The quarterback has completed just over 72% of passes for 560 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through two games against division rivals. I like him to complete the trifecta of picking up early AFC West wins against the Broncos, who looked lost on both sides of the ball when they let the Colts come back in Week 2. Even with Khalil Mack sidelined, L.A.'s defense looks just like the unit that ranked first in scoring a year ago.

Chiefs -6.5 vs. Giants

This has the makings of the ultimate "get right" game for Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the defending AFC champs. The Chiefs have looked like a shell of themselves offensively as injuries start to mount. Kansas City is surprisingly 0-2 to begin the season and has a chance to do a number on a Giants squad that just gave up 37 points to the Cowboys. New York has the offense to keep up with Kansas City, but the Chiefs' defense should be able to slow the Giants down enough to get in the win column.