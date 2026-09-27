The 2026 NFL season's Week 3 kicked off with a Falcons victory as a 5.5-point spread betting underdog in Green Bay against the Packers. Does that mean underdogs will continue to cover the spread -- or even win outright -- in NFL Week 3? We're looking at the best spread picks for Week 3 games, with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 3 best ATS bets

Chiefs -10 vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs had a bit more trouble in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, needing overtime to knock off the Colts in a high-scoring thriller. Kansas City's decision to add Kenneth Walker to the backfield has paid immediate dividends, and Travis Kelce is looking rejuvenated in this offense. As Patrick Mahomes continues to get closer to 100%, the Chiefs will get that much more dynamic. On the flip side, the Dolphins seem to have no answers against top competition. Malik Willis has shown some flashes but this Kansas City defense can wreck even the best plans. Miami was not expected to be competitive this year and through two games, the results have been predictable. Kansas City covers the spread in 61% of SportsLine simulations.

Seahawks -8.5 vs. Commanders

The Seahawks will have Sam Darnold back this week after Drew Lock filled in admirably the first two weeks of the year. Reigning OPOY Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has four touchdowns through two games after finding the end zone three times in Arizona last week, and Seattle's defense, which was tops in the NFL in points allowed last year, looks elite once again. Washington has its own quarterback injury to deal with as Jayden Daniels dislocated his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Marcus Mariota will start Week 3. Seattle covers the spread in 58% of of SportsLine simulations.

Saints -3.5 vs. Raiders

The Saints might not be consistently great throughout the course of a game but they are resilient. They came back against the Lions in Week 1 to force overtime, losing because they tried to go for the win on a two-point try and failed. They came back against the Ravens and won, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Now, they're at home against a Raiders team which has two wins but might not be as great as the record shows. Las Vegas was able to take down a bad Dolphins team and a Chargers side searching for answers. The Saints are better than both those squads by a good margin. New Orleans covers the spread in 58% of simulations.