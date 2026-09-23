Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season begins on Thursday but sports fans looking to make wagers have a full 16-game slate to choose from across Thursday, Sunday and Monday with no bye weeks yet. While the major storylines this week will revolve around star injuries, some teams have gotten off to impressive starts and are worth backing to continue that momentum in Week 3. We've highlighted the best spread picks for Week 3 games with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 3 best ATS bets

Chiefs -11.5 vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs had a bit more trouble in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, needing overtime to knock off the Colts in a high-scoring thriller. Kansas City's decision to add Kenneth Walker to the backfield has paid immediate dividends, and Travis Kelce is looking rejuvenated in this offense. As Patrick Mahomes continues to get closer to 100%, the Chiefs will get that much more dynamic. On the flip side, the Dolphins seem to have no answers against top competition. Malik Willis has shown some flashes but this Kansas City defense can wreck even the best plans. Miami was not expected to be competitive this year and through two games, the results have been predictable. Kansas City covers the spread in 61% of SportsLine simulations.

Seahawks -7 vs. Commanders

Drew Lock is making enough plays through the air to keep defenses on their toes, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has four touchdowns through two games. Sam Darnold is expected to be back at practice this week so it's possible he returns to the lineup in a favorable matchup. Seattle's defense remains elite and if the running game can get going, this team will be tough to slow down. The Commanders showed some fight in the first two weeks but are expected to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Seattle covers the spread in 63% of of SportsLine simulations.

Saints -3 vs. Raiders

Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Klint Kubiak, they have faced the Dolphins and Chargers to start the season. By comparison, the Saints faced off against the Lions and Ravens and were a two-point conversion away from being 2-0. Kellen Moore's offense does need to be more consistent, but this Saints team has a solid defensive unit and is finding ways to come back in football games. The SportsLine model has the Saints covering the spread on Sunday in 57% of simulations.