Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season got off to a wild start on Thursday with the Atlanta Falcons embarrassing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Atlanta came in as a 5.5-point underdog and ran all over the Packers, who dropped a home opener for the first time in 13 years. Will underdogs continue to thrive in Week 3, or will favorites dominate on Sunday and Monday? We're looking at the best spread picks for Week 3 games with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 3 best ATS bets

Chiefs -10.5 vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs had a bit more trouble in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, needing overtime to knock off the Colts in a high-scoring thriller. Kansas City's decision to add Kenneth Walker to the backfield has paid immediate dividends, and Travis Kelce is looking rejuvenated in this offense. As Patrick Mahomes continues to get closer to 100%, the Chiefs will get that much more dynamic. On the flip side, the Dolphins seem to have no answers against top competition. Malik Willis has shown some flashes but this Kansas City defense can wreck even the best plans. Miami was not expected to be competitive this year and through two games, the results have been predictable. Kansas City covers the spread in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

Seahawks -7.5 vs. Commanders

Drew Lock is making enough plays through the air to keep defenses on their toes, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba already has four touchdowns through two games. Sam Darnold is expected to be back at practice this week so it's possible he returns to the lineup in a favorable matchup. Seattle's defense remains elite and if the running game can get going, this team will be tough to slow down. The Commanders showed some fight in the first two weeks but are expected to be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Seattle covers the spread in 61% of of SportsLine simulations.

Saints -3 vs. Raiders

The Saints might not be consistently great throughout the course of a game but they are resilient. They came back against the Lions in Week 1 to force overtime, losing because they tried to go for the win on a two-point try and failed. They came back against the Ravens and won, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter. Now, they're at home against a Raiders team which has two wins but might not be as great as the record shows. Las Vegas was able to take down a bad Dolphins team and a Chargers side searching for answers. The Saints are better than both those squads by a good margin. New Orleans covers the spread in 58% of simulations.