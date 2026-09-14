There's still one game left on the Week 1 NFL schedule on Monday, Sept. 14 as the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs, but bettors can already look forward to Week 2 beginning with the Detroit Lions taking on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. We'll fire up the SportsLine Projection Model for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season and highlight the best spread bets. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Use the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 2 best ATS bets

Falcons +1.5 vs. Panthers

This line could shift significantly depending on who starts at quarterback for Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr. is unlikely to be cleared to play but Tua Tagovailoa could return. Atlanta struggled to move the ball against a stout Steelers defense in Week 1 but the Panthers should offer less resistance after they surrendered 59 points to the Bears. Carolina gave up 291 rushing yards, and Bijan Robinson doesn't need much space to tear up opposing defenses. The Falcons are the home side and they should be able to turn in a better offensive performance against this defense. The Falcons cover the spread in 64% of SportsLine simulations.

Eagles -7 vs. Titans

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes in Week 1 against the Commanders, but Philadelphia's defense struggled against Jayden Daniels. That's unlikely to be the case against Cam Ward and the Titans, who managed just 195 total yards against a Jets defense that failed to intercept a pass all of last season. Philadelphia's offense showed what it can do under new coordinator Sean Mannion and the Eagles should continue rolling, even on the road. They cover the spread in 62% of SportsLine simulations.

Seahawks -4.5 vs. Cardinals

Arizona shocked the NFL world with a victory over the Chargers on the road in Week 1, but don't go rushing to back the Cardinals in Week 2 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Even if Sam Darnold is out due to a hip injury, Drew Lock showed he is capable of playing clean football while letting Seattle's run game and defense take over. The Seahawks should shut down Arizona's offense while getting big production from Jadarian Price and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The SportsLine model has Seattle covering the spread in 65% of simulations.