The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL Week 6 schedule features an AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Browns at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Chargers visiting the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers will host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 6 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Ravens vs. Browns: More than 41.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Kansas City to win by more than 8.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Packers vs. Cowboys: More than 52.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Ravens vs. Browns predictions

"This number is about average for a Browns game, while Ravens games are averaging 52 points, with the defense allowing 18+ every week and allowing teams to score late when they're up big," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Baltimore's run game should thrive against a bad Browns rush defense, and a 24-20 final seems like a reasonable low end of projections. The Browns have had an awful offense and a great defense for the past two years, and the only game in this series without 42 points had six FGs; flipping just one to a TD would've gotten it there." Kalshi prices more than 41.5 points scored in Browns vs. Ravens at $0.49 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs vs. Chargers predictions

Kansas City's first four games produced four victories, and Kenneth Walker III has done plenty to make that happen. Walker ran for 177 yards against Las Vegas, pushing his season total to 537. Patrick Mahomes has nine touchdown passes against two interceptions, while the Chiefs are averaging 29.5 points per game. Andy Reid's group had an extra week to prepare following its 30-27 victory over the Raiders.

The Chargers, meanwhile, haven't won a game. Los Angeles fell 23-17 to Denver after leading in the second half, with Justin Herbert throwing for just 121 yards and a late interception. Kimani Vidal broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown, but the offense couldn't finish the job. The Chargers also swept Kansas City last season, so this isn't an unfamiliar opponent. SportsLine's 30-18 forecast gives the Chiefs a 12-point victory. Kalshi prices Kansas City to win by more than 8.5 points at $0.49 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Packers vs. Cowboys predictions

Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's 31-7 victory over Chicago. Christian Watson caught six passes for 143 yards and both scores, while Xavier McKinney intercepted two passes. The Packers forced five turnovers without giving the ball away and now welcome Dallas to Lambeau Field at 3-2.

Dallas arrives at 2-3 after losing 24-16 to Tampa Bay. Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards and a touchdown, but two interceptions spoiled the night. George Pickens caught nine passes for 130 yards and a score. The Cowboys also allowed Bucky Irving to rush for 165 yards, exposing another defensive problem. Former Dallas defender Micah Parsons now plays for Green Bay, although he hasn't returned to practice following knee surgery. SportsLine has the Packers winning 30-24, totaling 54 points. Kalshi NFL prices more than 52.5 points at $0.52 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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