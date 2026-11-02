The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after trading $25+. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market apps where you can trade on the NFL, and Sunday is loaded with intriguing matchups. NFL games today include Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

We're looking at pricing in the NFL prediction markets on Kalshi and offering insights for Sunday from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Go to our Kalshi promo code review page to see terms and conditions, and make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make any Kalshi NFL Week 8 trades.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions

Commanders to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Eagles: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Commanders to win by more than 5.5 points vs. Eagles: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Both teams have been dealing with major injury problems, though the Philadelphia offense's woes couldn't be much worse. The offensive line is in major disarray, quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season and top receiver DeVonta Smith has been hobbled. The Eagles should have Saquon Barkley in the backfield, and the Commanders will be without their top receiver as well, with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Washington is 1-4-1, with its only win by three points, and the defense yields the second-most points in the NFL. The SportsLine model has Washington winning by more than 6 points in 53% of its simulations.

Shares on Washington to win are $0.52 each at Kalshi, while a Philadelphia victory is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on Sunday Night Football using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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