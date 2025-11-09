One of the biggest matchups taking place in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is a showdown between a pair of NFC West rivals battling for the top spot in the division. The San Francisco 49ers (6-3) look to sweep the season series when they host the defending division champions Los Angeles Rams (6-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco posted 26-23 overtime victory in Week 5 at Los Angeles, which has won three consecutive games and is even with the Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West.

For Sunday's matchup between the Rams and 49ers, top sportsbooks have set the rushing yards prop for San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey at 63.5 yards, while Puka Nacua of Los Angeles has his receiving yards prop set at 91.5.

Rachaad White Over 3.5 receptions (-111, DraftKings)

White once again is in line to start for the Buccaneers in place of the injured Bucky Irving.

White has cleared this receptions line in three of his last five games and is poised to see a heavy dose of targets against New England. The Patriots allow the second-most targets (7.11 per game), the most receptions (6.11) and the highest target rate (22%) to opposing running backs.

The Patriots are very tough against the run, and also against wide receivers in the passing game. I have Baker Mayfield peppering White with six targets. I'd bet this line up to -115.

Devin Singletary Over 33.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

In a surprise twist in Week 9, Singletary out-snapped teammate Tyrone Tracy in the absence of Cam Skattebo.

Singletary rushed eight times for 43 yards while Tracy had five carries for 18 yards in a largely negative game script. Even with a more balanced workload, I expect Singletary to clear this line in a matchup against the Bears' 25th-ranked run defense (per FTN's DVOA).

In addition, windy and potentially snowy weather in Chicago could put a damper on the passing game. I'd bet this up to Over 36.5 rushing yards.

Zach Charbonnet Under 49.5 rushing + receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

The Seahawks backfield rotation is frustratingly fluid, but I'm looking to fade Charbonnet on his rushing plus receiving yards line.

He's been Under this total in six of seven games and is coming off his lowest snap share of the season at 37%. Kenneth Walker III has been the more efficient back and once again should have first crack at the workload.

Plus, the Cardinals are above average in running back yards allowed. I'd bet this down to Under 47.5 yards.