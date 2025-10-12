The Detroit Lions enter Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season in search of their their fifth consecutive victory as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Since beginning the campaign with a loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit (4-1) has posted a winning streak that reached four games with last week's 37-24 road triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs (2-3) followed back-to-back losses with a pair of victories but fell under .500 by dropping a 31-28 road decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

For Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Chiefs, top sportsbooks have set the receiving yards prop for Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown at 74.5 yards, while Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City has his passing yards prop set at 262.5.

Before you play a side on St. Brown, Mahomes or any player prop for Week 6 of the NFL season, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The SportsLine expert has gone 32-20 (+898) in his last 52 NFL player prop picks. Here are his analysis and picks:

Looking at the board for Sunday's slate in Week 6, I noticed a trend. The edges I was finding were on players assuming new or growing roles – mainly due to injuries at their position.

Coincidentally, my three favorite bets today are on running backs, in three separate markets. The sportsbooks are undervaluing these three players, all of whom have plus matchups.

Blake Corum Over 25.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

I'm back on Blake Corum's rushing yards in what should be a plus matchup.

The second-year back saw his touches and snap share increase from Weeks 2 through 4 before receiving a light workload last week. However, with Kyren Williams' fumbling issues resurfacing, I expect Corum to play a big part in the matchup against the Ravens.

Baltimore is missing some key defenders (namely Nnamdi Madubuike and Roquan Smith), which should weaken a run defense that already ranks 27th in DVOA (per FTN). Plus, the weather forecast calls for some rain and wind, which should impact the passing game.

I'd bet this up to Over 27.5 rush yards.

Rachaad White Over 3.5 receptions (-132, FanDuel)

With Bucky Irving slated to miss his second straight game, White once again will assume the lead back role.

Last week, White was on the field for 33 of Baker Mayfield's 39 dropbacks, making four catches. In fact, between White and Irving, the Buccaneers have had a running back clear this line in each of their five games this season.

The 49ers have allowed 5.4 catches by running backs per game (fifth-most in the NFL). And with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both out, Mayfield might have to rely even more on his running back in the passing game on Sunday.

I'd bet this up to -150.

Hassan Haskins Over 9.5 rushing attempts (-119, bet365)

I'll start by saying that this bet does have a bit of potential variance attached to it. Haskins is among the next players up for the Chargers' depleted backfield.

While his role isn't defined, we do know he'll be starting and likely will have the first crack at early-down and short-yardage work.

The matchup couldn't be better, as the Dolphins rank 27th in rushing defense DVOA (per FTN) and allow the highest run-play first-down rate (a big plus for a short-yardage back).

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh won't abandon the run, and Haskins should have a leg up on both Kimani Vidal and Nyheim Hines, both of whom recently were on the practice squad.

I'd bet this up to -135.