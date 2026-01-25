The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have already played two close games this season, with the Rams winning 21-19 in the first meeting and the Seahawks nabbing a 38-37 overtime victory in Week 16 that ultimately is the reason the NFC Championship Game between the two sides is being played in Seattle. This third clash is the most important, as it will determine which team will be playing in Super Bowl LX while the other goes into the offseason wondering what could've been.

Both sides are familiar with each other by now and we saw some cracks in the armor for Seattle's defense in the second matchup despite the Rams missing Davante Adams. The league's receiving touchdowns leader is back for this tilt, though he hasn't found the end zone through two playoff games. Most of the key players on both sides will be healthy, though the Seahawks are without Zach Charbonnet for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. It was Charbonnet who had a key "fumble recovery" on a successful two-point conversion that helped Seattle come back to win in Week 16.

Here's a look at my best bets for Rams vs. Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. If you'd like the latest game forecast for Rams vs. Seahawks and NFL player prop recommendations for the contest, visit SportsLine.

Rams vs. Seahawks best bets

Rams money line

You can take the points with Los Angeles and even take the alternate line up to Rams +3.5 to avoid a loss on a late field goal from Seattle. Even though the Seahawks have a vaunted defense and Sam Darnold should be more effective with another week to recover from an oblique injury, the Rams are simply better when they play at their best. Six of Seattle's last 13 games were one-possession affairs, including both contests against L.A. Six of Seattle's 12 wins during that stretch came against teams that did not make the playoffs this year, and two were against a 49ers team that was a shell of itself due to injuries. The Rams haven't exactly been the hallmark of excellence lately, but the collapse in Week 16 serves as a great reminder of what can happen when you get complacent. They've been able to get here without playing at their best, which is a sign of a team that knows how to keep battling. Matthew Stafford is also better than Darnold, and in a game that's expected to be tight, I see the MVP candidate making more plays to give himself a shot at another Super Bowl title.

Matthew Stafford Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Speaking of Stafford, he's going to be airing it out in this one. Seattle's defense was third in yards allowed per game, but that's largely due to bottling up opponents on the ground. The Seahawks can be had a bit through the air, partially due to their aggressive style of play. Stafford threw for 457 yards in the Week 16 game, and even if you want to say he was aided by the overtime period, that's still a gaudy total. He's gone Over this line in both games against the Seahawks this season, and although he got blanked in the snow in Chicago last week, the forecast is clear in Seattle for Sunday so he's not going to be hampered by external factors. The SportsLine model likes Stafford to go Over this line, projecting him at 1.7 passing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker Under 114.5 rushing + receiving yards

Walker logged 111 total yards in the first meeting against the Rams and went for 164 in the second contest. Even with Charbonnet sidelined, this is a massive number. The Rams have found ways to frustrate Darnold in two of their last three games against him, and part of that means bottling up the ground game and forcing the quarterback to make plays. I expect L.A. to have a spotlight on Walker at all times and be aware of his positioning. The running back is good enough to make a big play happen, but I see him going Under this line on Sunday. Walker is projected for 74.1 rushing yards and 22.3 receiving yards in the SportsLine model, putting him below 114.5 yards.