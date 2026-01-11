After a thrilling first day of Wild Card Weekend, three more teams look to advance to the divisional round on Sunday. The tripleheader begins when the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills and continues as the San Francisco 49ers visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles before concluding with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and AFC East-winning New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they enter the postseason with an eight-game winning streak. They'll have their work cut out for them, however, as they face a Buffalo team that had the league's top ground attack (159.6 yards per game) behind rushing leader James Cook (1,621 yards) during the regular season.

The 49ers and Brock Purdy are hoping to erase the memory of their 31-7 loss at Philadelphia in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Chargers are seeking their first postseason victory since 2018 when they visit Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots suffered all three of their losses this campaign.

For Sunday's matchups, top sportsbooks have set the rushing yards prop for Buffalo's Cook at 80.5 yards, the passing yards prop for San Francisco's Purdy at 223.5 and the receiving yards prop for New England's Stefon Diggs at 55.5.

Before you play a side on Cook, Purdy, Diggs or any player prop for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend games, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The expert is +1212 on his last 92 NFL player prop picks. Here are his picks and analysis.

Jakobi Meyers Under 50.5 receiving yards

While the midseason acquisition of Meyers has boosted the passing attack for the Jaguars, this receiving yards line reads as too high.

Meyers was Under this yardage amount in six of his nine games as a Jaguar, including each of the least three. The recent stretch is pertinent, as Parker Washington has emerged as Trevor Lawrence's go-to pass catcher.

Washington's ascent has Meyers lining up wide for most of his routes (72% of pass snaps over the last three games, per PFF). The Bills only allow 81 receiving yards per game to outside receivers (second-lowest per game), at 12.5 yards per route run (seventh-lowest, data per Fantasy Points).

I'd bet this down to Under 48.5.

Saquon Barkley Over 18.5 rushing attempts

Barkley finished his regular season clearing this line in six of eight games. With standout tackle Lane Johnson expected to return for the Eagles, along with a multitude of injuries to the 49ers' front seven, I'm expecting a massive dose of Barkley in this matchup.

Across seven games against teams in the top 10 of team defense DVOA (per FTN Fantasy - Eagles rank seventh), the 49ers allowed an average of 25 rushing attempts by their opponents' running backs.

I'd bet this up to 20+ totes for a partial unit.

Oronde Gadsden Over 30.5 receiving yards

I'm buying low on Gadsden, who cleared this line in eight of his 14 games with Justin Herbert but stumbled a bit down the stretch.

Gadsden's snap share remains strong as he was on the field for 75% of the Chargers' pass snaps over the last five weeks. And the matchup is sound for the rookie tight end, as the Patriots allowed the 11th-most receiving yards to the position despite their easy schedule.

New England's run defense should be strong with Milton Williams back in the fold, and Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III will make life difficult on the perimeter. I'd bet this up to Over 33.5 receiving yards.