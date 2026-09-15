After a week of surprise and intrigue, Week 2 of the NFL kicks off with a full 16-game slate, including several key divisional matchups. Among the more intriguing is an NFC East clash between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) on Sunday afternoon. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Week 2 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams (-7.5). The Giants opened with a stunning 28-20 win over the Cowboys, while the Rams were dominated in a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Sunday's largest spreads include Dolphins vs. 49ers (-12.5), Browns vs. Buccaneers (-8.5) and Saints vs. Ravens (-8.5). The smallest spreads in Week 2 include Panthers vs. Falcons (+1.5) and Jaguars vs. Broncos (-2.5).

Before making any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 2, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 16 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 2 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 2 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 2, the AI says the Over covers comfortably in the Packers vs. Jets (+4.5, 44.5) matchup. After a meltdown in Minnesota, Green Bay will look to get back on track and avoid an 0-2 start to the season. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-22 loss at Minnesota.

New York, meanwhile, is coming off a 23-10 win over Tennessee. The Jets outgained the Titans 367-195 en route to the win. SportsLine AI rates the Over in Packers vs. Jets as a B spread pick and also predicts a 29-22 Green Bay win on average. See its other Week 2 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 2 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 2 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.