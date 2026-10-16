A number of divisional and conference rivalries are renewed in Week 6 of the NFL schedule. Among the top key divisional matchups include Texans vs. Jaguars (-2.5), Ravens vs. Browns (+3.5), Jets vs. Patriots (-7), Titans vs. Colts (-7), Cardinals vs. Rams (-12.5) and Chargers vs. Chiefs (-7.5). Among the top intraconference matchups include Panthers vs. Eagles (+3.5), Bears vs. Falcons (+1.5), Bills vs. Raiders (+4.5) and Cowboys vs. Packers (-1.5) on 'Sunday Night Football' at Lambeau Field after Dallas and Green Bay played to a tie last season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 6 ends with a 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) as the Commanders look to get past their debacle against the Giants, which led to the first tie of the season last Sunday. Before making any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 6, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 6 NFL schedule here.

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Top Week 6 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 6, SportsLine AI is projecting a 23-16 win by the Ravens over the Browns. The Ravens lead the AFC North with a 4-1 record, one game ahead of the Browns, Steelers and Bengals. Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was ruled out Friday, so Tyler Huntley will play in his third game of the season.

Huntley has completed 78% of his passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Also leading the Baltimore offense is running back Derrick Henry. In five games, he has rushed 113 times for 476 yards (4.2 average) and seven touchdowns.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has been led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. He has completed 64.2% of his passes for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions. Running back Quinshon Judkins is the Browns' top rusher. He has carried 73 times for 221 yards (3.0 average) and one touchdown.

SportsLine AI is going Under (40) and likes the Ravens (-3) as the better value for ATS picks, even without Jackson. See its other Week 6 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several other A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 6 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 6 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.