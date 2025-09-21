A pair of undefeated division rivals clash Sunday as the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Cal. After failing to reach the playoffs last year, both teams have gotten off to 2-0 starts this season and are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West.

For Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and 49ers, top sportsbooks have set San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey's rushing yards prop at 68.5 yards. Meanwhile, Arizona wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.'s receiving yards prop is 49.5.

Before you play a side on McCaffrey, Harrison or any player prop for Week 3 of the NFL season, you need to see what SportsLine player prop expert PropBetGuy has to say. The SportsLine expert has gone 15-5 (+967) in his last 20 NFL player prop picks.

PropBetGuy's best bets for Week 3

After an entertaining first two weeks of the NFL season, Week 3 throws us some curveballs from a betting perspective. Five backup quarterbacks are expected to suit up on Sunday, lending to a lot of uncertainty on the offensive side of the football.

Below are three of my best bets for Sunday – all of which I locked in well in advance of kickoff. Follow me on SportsLine for my full card, as well as on X (@PropBetGuy).

Dontayvion Wicks Over 36.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

With the Packers missing wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, and tight end Tucker Kraft deemed questionable, the team's deep group of pass catchers suddenly is a bit lean.

Enter Wicks, who figures to assume a starting role opposite Romeo Doubs and underperforming rookie Matthew Golden. With Reed departing early last week, Wicks registered 44 receiving yards on six targets.

This is an excellent matchup for Wicks to see target volume. The Browns deploy man coverage at the highest rate in the league and that's where the speedster thrives. The third-year receiver drew a 37% target rate last season against man coverage, and he already has been targeted on five of 12 routes against the scheme this season.

Plus, Cleveland's run defense is no joke, having held the Bengals and Ravens to a combined 90 rushing yards. Jordan Love will need to air it out, and I expect Wicks to be one of the top beneficiaries.

I have Wicks projected at 45 receiving yards and would bet this line up to Over 40.5.

Travis Hunter Under 18.5 yards on longest reception (-120, DraftKings)

Hunter's average depth of target thus far this season is 6.5 yards and he's remained Under this line in both games - with a long reception of just 10 yards.

Lining up in the slot for most of his offensive snaps, he'll have a tough draw against Texans slot corner Jalen Pitre.

Hunter has yet to establish a rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' entire passing offense doesn't seem quite in sync (save for Dyami Brown). To me, this line is based off what Hunter could be, not what we've seen from him.

I'd bet this line down to Under 17.5 yards.

Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions (-124, DraftKings)

When they're both healthy, Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford form one of the best, most consistent connections in the NFL. Nacua has cleared this receptions line in both games this season and 10 of his last 11 regular season contests dating back to last year.

The matchup against the Eagles should lead to Stafford airing out the football. The Rams signal caller is implied by sportsbooks at 34 pass attempts as Philadelphia boasts a stout run defense.

Nacua has a 33% target rate dating back to Week 10 of last season (his first fully healthy game of 2024), and I have the third-year pro slated for 11 targets on Sunday. Even against a solid Eagles secondary, we saw Stafford pepper his star wideout with 14 targets in last year's playoff matchup in which Nacua recorded only six catches, albeit in blizzard-like conditions.

I'd bet this line up to -140 as I have Nacua projected at eight catches.