Favorites went 9-6-1 against the spread in Week 1 only to then go 6-10 ATS in Week 2. Thus, your Week 3 NFL predictions can't rely on spread trends, so your NFL betting strategy will have to utilize something else. There are just eight home favorites, per the latest Week 3 NFL odds, as opposed to there being 12 in each of the first two weeks. Among those getting points in their home venues are the Colts (+1.5) versus the Texans, who remain without Nico Collins, the Steelers (+3.5) against the Bengals and the Broncos (+2.5) as the Rams come to town on Sunday night. Visit our Polymarket promo code review and get a $50 sign-up bonus as a new user after a $10 deposit here:

Utilizing advice from NFL expert picks would help navigate an interesting slate of games and spreads. Also, with a number of notable injuries from last week, particularly at the quarterback position, there could be value with their replacements in the NFL player props market. Before locking in any Week 3 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 3 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

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SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots on betting sites. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players and two who have returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their picks on NFL betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 3 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts have already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 3 NFL expert picks from Larry Hartstein

A veteran CBS Sports and SportsLine NFL expert, Hartstein is perfect over his last seven NFL spread picks, returning $700 for $100 bettors on the best betting apps. This week, he's backing the Titans (+2.5) against the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, a pick he is very high on, especially if you can get it at +3 or better.

"The Titans averaged a healthy 5.7 yards per play in their heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia. That's a good sign entering Brian Daboll's revenge game at the Giants. Not only is New York going with Jameis Winston, who quite possibly might be washed up, but the G-Men could be without left tackle Andrew Thomas and top pass rusher Brian Burns, both listed as questionable." See all of Hartstein's SportsLine picks here.

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Top Week 3 NFL expert picks from David Bearman

Bearman returned 28 units during the 2025 NFL season and is 11-7 (+283) over his last 18 picks of this season. He is backing the Jags (-3) to cover versus New England at 1 p.m. ET.

"The Jags are the better team here. Dominated the first half and had the Broncos dead, but missing a FG and then letting Denver right back in the game. Meanwhile, yes, the Patriots defense looked good in shutting down Pittsburgh. But what does that mean. A Pittsburgh team that struggled to get by a really bad Atlanta team the week before. I am just not sold yet that New England can beat anyone good. Cause they really haven't. They didn't last year, even with a Super Bowl run, not facing a top 10 defense in reg season and struggled in all 3 postseason wins." See all of Bearman's NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 3 expert NFL props from Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein

Kralstein specializes in props across multiple sports and is on an 18-10 run (+666) with his last 28 NFL player prop bets. One of his top NFL props for Week 3 is Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks Over 39.5 receiving yards (-114) on Monday versus Chicago.

"Dontayvion Wicks is over this line in both games for the Eagles, with 73 and 74 yards. Easily the number two target for Jalen Hurts right now, the matchup Monday sets up perfectly for him. The Bears have run the third highest rate of man coverage thus far - Wicks has been much more efficient against man in his career. The Bears secondary is also decimated by injuries, and have shown they can be beat downfield. Dallas Goedert is out, Makai Lemon has yet to make a real impact, and the run game/offensive line looks out of sorts in the new offense. Smash spot for Wicks - I'd bet this up to over 43.5 yards." You can see all of Kralstein's NFL picks here.

How to make Week 3 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is one of this season's top experts as well, returning over $900 on his past 48 ATS picks. He has 11 more picks on the board, including backing a winless team to cover who he can see "winning this game more often than not." You can find out who his NFL picks are this week here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 3, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 3, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players.