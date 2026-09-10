The 2026 NFL season has finally arrived as bettors are scrambling to make their Week 1 NFL picks if they haven't already. While ATS predictions will get most of the attention for games like Bills vs. Texans (+1), Packers vs. Vikings (-1.5) and Chiefs vs. Broncos (+2.5), one shouldn't bypass making total picks as well. An NFL betting trend from last year's opening slate saw the Under go 12-4 as Week 1 NFL lines for both the spread and over/under should be observed. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Buccaneers (+3.5, 51.5) is the only game with an O/U above 50, while Jets vs. Titans (-1.5, 39.5) is the only with a total below 40. Many of the Week 1 NFL spreads also span the gamut, so having some NFL betting advice would help navigate the opening slate of the year. Before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 1 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots on betting sites. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players and two who have returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their picks on NFL betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 1 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts have already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 1 expert NFL prop picks from Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein

Doug specializes in props across multiple sports and is 69-47 (+1521) with his last 116 NFL player prop bets. One of his top NFL player props for Week 1 is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts going Over 6.5 carries (-124) versus Washington on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"There's been a lot of talk about Jalen Hurts running more this season in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's offense. Reports out of camp are that Hurts looks great, and with AJ Brown now in New England, it does make sense for Philadelphia to utilize Hurts' legs behind the strength of their offensive line. This all being said, this is a very low line - Hurts cleared this line in 9/16 games last season, his lowest rushing output as a starting quarterback. Between the possibilities of tush pushes and kneel downs, I'd bet this up to over 7.5 for plus +105 or better (partial unit)." You can see all of Doug's NFL picks here.

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Top Week 1 NFL expert picks from Larry Hartstein

A veteran CBS Sports and SportsLine NFL expert, Hartstein is on a sizzling 27-15 run on NFL spread picks, returning nearly $1,035 for $100 bettors on the best betting apps. This week, he's backing the Vikings (-0.5) against the Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

"I trust Kevin O'Connell to design an offense around Kyler Murray's strengths. While Murray's acquisition dominated offseason coverage, Minnesota made a defensive move that could prove almost as important, signing James Pierre. The former Steeler graded out last season as the NFL's top cover corner, per PFF. The Packers could get off to a slow start until their offensive line comes together and Micah Parsons returns." See all of Hartstein's SportsLine picks here.

Top Week 1 NFL expert picks from Matt Severance

Matt Severance is a high-volume handicapper who has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the last three NFL seasons. He's backing Pittsburgh (-165) on the money line versus Atlanta on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"I'm not very high on Pittsburgh this season and would love to see Aaron Rodgers go out at 3-14 or something. But the Falcons already are down their top two pass-rushers due to injury or suspension in James Pearce and Jalon Walker. Rodgers is still capable enough to do damage with time. Rodgers seeks a 13th Week 1 win, which would tie Peyton Manning for second-most all-time. Zero faith in Atlanta QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is well under .500 ATS on the road from his Miami days. The Falcons are 0-7-1 SU all-time on the road at the Steelers, tied for the third-most road games without a win by one team vs another in NFL history." See all of Severance's NFL picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is one of this season's top experts as well, returning nearly $1,900 on his past 57 picks. He has eight more picks on the board, including backing an underdog he predicts to outright win. You can find out who his NFL picks are this week here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 1, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 1, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players.