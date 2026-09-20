It's amazing how much seven days can affect the NFL odds as the Week 2 NFL spreads are much larger than their predecessor's. The opening slate of games had just two spreads greater than a touchdown, while there are five games at -7 or higher, per the latest Week 2 NFL lines. Chief among them is the well-rested 49ers (-13.5) who will host a Dolphins team staying on the West Coast after Miami lost its opener in Las Vegas. Visit our Polymarket promo code review and get a $50 sign-up bonus as a new user after a $10 deposit here:

Other touchdown-plus underdogs include the Rams (-7.5) vs. Giants on Monday, Browns vs. Buccaneers (-8.5) and Saints vs. Raiders (-8.5). Meanwhile, the Eagles (-7) are the only touchdown favorites playing on the road as they visit Tennessee, as Philly is one of four road favorites overall. No game has a slimmer Week 2 NFL spread than the Broncos (-2.5) hosting the Jaguars. Before locking in any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 2 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine's red-hot Vegas experts.

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SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots on betting sites. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players and two who have returned more than $1,500. Anybody following their picks on NFL betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Week 2 NFL schedule quickly approaching, SportsLine's top NFL betting experts have already locking in their picks. Go to SportsLine to see them all now.

Top Week 2 NFL expert picks from Larry Hartstein

A veteran CBS Sports and SportsLine NFL expert, Hartstein is on a sizzling 28-15 run on NFL spread picks, returning $1,135 for $100 bettors on the best betting apps. This week, he's backing the Jets (+3.5) against the Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"This line likely closes lower. The Jets showed in Week 1 that they've improved following last season's 3-14 debacle, while the Packers remain winless (0-6) since losing Micah Parsons late last season. No. 2 overall pick David Bailey had six pressures and a sack for the Jets, who held Tennessee to 4.0 yards per play. I'll be looking to keep backing the Jets as long as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson remain healthy." See all of Hartstein's SportsLine picks here.

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Top Week 2 NFL expert picks from Jeff Hochman

Hochman is 99-88-3 (+686) over the last five NFL seasons and is on a 7-3 run with NFL ATS picks. He is backing the Saints (+8.5) to cover versus Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Baltimore has cluster injuries at WR, with Zay Flowers (hamstring) doubtful and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) now on the IR. The defense is also nicked up, and I can see this spread dipping a bit. Lamar Jackson and company have always been tough to defend on turf indoors, but now he's outdoors on grass. The Saints have greater defensive speed than the Colts, and they showed their offense can score in bunches when Tyler Shough led them back to force overtime. Even if the Ravens control possession, the Saints can make explosive plays and keep the margin within the number. Baltimore has a huge matchup at Dallas coming up, so this could be a "sleepy" spot. My model has the Ravens favored by exactly 7 points." See all of Hochman's NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 expert NFL props from Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein

Kralstein specializes in props across multiple sports and is on a sizzling 12-3 run (+900) with his last 15 NFL player prop bets. One of his top NFL props for Week 2 is Rams WR Puka Nacua Over 6.5 receptions (-118) versus the Giants on Monday.

"We're getting a buy-low spot on Puka Nacua's reception line for Week 2. After the entire Rams passing game put up a dud in Australia, I'm expecting a total bounce-back with the extra days to prepare. Nacua cleared this in 12/16 games last season, and has at least seven catches in 14 straight home regular season games, a streak that dates back to December 2023. I don't see the Giants repeating their ball control dominance against the Rams, and their secondary did struggle in coverage. Big time get right spot for the Rams offense." You can see all of Kralstein's NFL picks here.

How to make Week 2 NFL against the spread picks

SportsLine's team of experts also includes R.J. White, who is the site's all-time leading NFL expert and is one of this season's top experts as well, returning well over $1,000 on his past 51 picks. He has nine more picks on the board, including backing an 0-1 team to notch a "double digit win." You can find out who his NFL picks are this week here.

If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL props, or NFL best bets for Week 2, SportsLine has you covered with its proven team of experts. Visit SportsLine now to see who which teams you should back in Week 2, all from a staff that includes five experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $800 or more for $100 players.